Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Recorded a Duet For the First Time

It's almost remarkable that over the years, country icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire have never collaborated. They are two of the biggest names in Nashville who have paved the way for countless future generations of female country music entertainers. Luckily, they are finally coming together for the first time. Parton recently announced the exciting news in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The country star explained that she and McEntire recently cut a new duet of the 1993 hit "Does He Love You" which McEntire originally recorded with Linda Davis. The song earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts as well as a Grammy Award and CMA Award. Centered around a love triangle, the song was first released as a single on McEntire's album Greatest Hits Volume Two. It's one of the country singer's best-known songs so we can't wait to hear what it sounds like with Dolly Parton thrown in the mix.

"It turned out really good. I've always wanted to sing with her," Parton explained to Cohen, admitting she's not really sure why she waited so long to work with McEntire.

"We really sounded good together," Parton adds. "I think the fans are gonna like it."

One of the things we love most about this pairing is that both Parton and McEntire have paved their own paths in the music world as well as Hollywood. In addition to continuing to make music in Tennessee, Parton has produced and starred in numerous films and TV shows over the years. Similarly, McEntire has appeared in various theater productions and even starred in her own sitcoms.

There are so many iconic songs between the two Grand Ole Opry members from Parton's "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" to McEntire's "No U in Oklahoma" and "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia." After hearing their two voices come together we have no doubt that fans will want an entirely new album of the Country Music Hall of Fame members performing together. As two of the best singers/songwriters in the business, they could definitely come up with some amazing new material. But for now, we'll settle for their new rendition of "Does He Love You!"

