Reba McEntire Gets on the 'I'm a Survivor' Tiktok Trend -- and Nails It

The "I'm a Survivor" TikTok challenge hilariously spoofs easy everyday chores -- like changing the toilet paper roll -- with the grandiosity of Reba's classic theme song. Now, Reba McEntire herself has added to the social media phenomenon.
The TikTok Trend
Check out the funny compilation above, and see how the Reba theme song inspires all kinds of "survivors." In the various uploads, TikTok users ironically lip-sync the lyrics to famed sitcom opening while completing menial tasks. In 2021, this definitely feels like a fitting pandemic trend.
Reba McEntire on TikTok
@reba
When it’s time to feed your donkeys and they’re not the least bit impressed #ImASurvivor #Donkeys #FarmLife #Reba #CountryGirl
The country music superstar posted her own weary take on the trend, above, accompanied by the caption "imasurvivor #donkeys #farmlife #reba #countrygirl." Naturally, the viral video is trending. Can we please get a full Reba farm music video soon?!
"I'm a Survivor"
The lyrics to "I'm a Survivor" fully introduce the character whom McEntire played on her self-titled, early-aughts TV series. Set in the Houston suburbs, McEntire portrayed a single mom struggling -- comedically -- through family and financial dramas.
I was born three months too early
The doctor gave me thirty days
But I must have had my mama's will
And Gods amazing grace
I guess I'll keep on livin'
Even if this loves to die for
'Cause your bags are packed and I ain't cryin'
You're walking out and I'm not trying
To change your mind cause I was born to be
The baby girl without a chance
A victim of circumstance
The one who ought a give up, but she's just
Too hard headed!
A single mom who works two jobs
Who loves her kids and never stops
With gentle hands and a heart of a fighter
I'm a survivor
I don't believe in self pity
It only brings you down
May be the queen of broken hearts
But I don't hide behind the crown
When the deck is stacked against me
I just play a different game
My roots are planted in the past
And though my life is changing fast
Who I am is who I want to be
A single mom who works two jobs
Who loves her kids and never stops
With gentle hands and a heart of a fighter
I'm a survivor
But I must have had my mamas will
And Gods amazing grace