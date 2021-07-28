Reba McEntire Gets on the 'I'm a Survivor' Tiktok Trend -- and Nails It

The "I'm a Survivor" TikTok challenge hilariously spoofs easy everyday chores -- like changing the toilet paper roll -- with the grandiosity of Reba's classic theme song. Now, Reba McEntire herself has added to the social media phenomenon.

The TikTok Trend

Check out the funny compilation above, and see how the Reba theme song inspires all kinds of "survivors." In the various uploads, TikTok users ironically lip-sync the lyrics to famed sitcom opening while completing menial tasks. In 2021, this definitely feels like a fitting pandemic trend.

Reba McEntire on TikTok

The country music superstar posted her own weary take on the trend, above, accompanied by the caption "imasurvivor #donkeys #farmlife #reba #countrygirl." Naturally, the viral video is trending. Can we please get a full Reba farm music video soon?!

"I'm a Survivor"

The lyrics to "I'm a Survivor" fully introduce the character whom McEntire played on her self-titled, early-aughts TV series. Set in the Houston suburbs, McEntire portrayed a single mom struggling -- comedically -- through family and financial dramas.

