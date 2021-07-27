Reba McEntire Talks Rex Linn Romance With Her Sisters: 'I've Waited 66 Years For a Man to Pray With'

Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith host Susie McEntire-Eaton chats with sisters Alice Lynn Foran and Reba McEntire about their journeys as Christians, mothers and life partners on the series' latest episode, "The Faith Between Sisters." It debuts tonight (July 27) at 8:30 p.m. EST on the Circle Network.

"I am super excited about the sit-down interview I had with my sisters Alice and Reba," McEntire-Eaton says in a press release. "We have a long history together of growing up in southeastern Oklahoma on our family's cattle ranch. Rodeo and the ranching life influenced us greatly, but the most influence..... and the one that we spoke of the most, was the spiritual influence of our grandma Reba Smith. Tune in and enjoy our conversation together."

Talk about all three sisters' significant others will turn to Reba's boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.

"I know it's really cool, seeing you and Rex pray together and you're one in your faith," McEntire-Eaton says in a clip shared with Wide Open Country and other media outlets.

McEntire then explains how Linn's walk with God and belief in the Bible makes him a dream-come-true boyfriend.

"I've waited 66 years for a man to pray with and to share a faith and love of the Lord and to be compassionate and have a compassionate heart," McEntire adds. "That's very special."

The show shares its name with Sarah Young's best-selling devotional brand and namesake book Jesus Calling. Lauren Alaina hosted the first season and welcomed such guests as former NFL player Jim Kelly and his wife Jill, Christian music mainstay Sandi Patty, country music star Aaron Watson and TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford.

During McEntire-Eaton's run as host, she's chatted with the likes of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, Nashville star Sara Evans and former MLB player Darryl Strawberry.

"The diverse stories and guests featured on the first season of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith resonated with our Circle viewers in an organic way, so we are excited to partner with Thomas Nelson and Four Eyes Media for a second time on season two," said Teresa George, Circle VP of Strategic Partnerships. "The show was inspired by various country artists and celebrities who were transformed by their faith in God. We've enjoyed helping to bring these real stories of heartache and success to life, and look forward to continuing to do so in the new episodes to come."

McEntire-Eaton and her husband, Mark Eaton, share God's love with others through their involvement in cowboy churches.

