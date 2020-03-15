Reba McEntire's Mother, Jacqueline, Dies at 93: 'She Left Knowing How Much She is Loved'

Reba McEntire's mother, Jacqueline McEntire, passed away on March 14, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was 93.

McEntire shared a tribute to her mother on social media, reflecting on her full life.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today," McEntire wrote on social media. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

McEntire's father, Clark McEntire, died in 2014. The country music superstar shared that she, her siblings and the whole family talked with Jacqueline before she passed away.

"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama," McEntire wrote. "Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We're all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."

Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that. pic.twitter.com/NUhkRdWWKW — Reba (@reba) March 14, 2020

In lieu of flowers, the McEntire family asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.

Donations can be made online here or mailed to The Reba McEntire Fund 5036 Reba Drive Denison, Texas, 75020.