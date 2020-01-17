Reba McEntire on Tour: See the Country Star's 2020 Tour Dates

Country legend Reba McEntire is hitting the road this year. The singer will kick off her 2020 tour in Evansville, Ind. on March 20. The three month trek will include stops in Huntsville, Ala., Toledo, Ohio and Biloxi, Miss. before wrapping up in Grand Rapids, Mich. in May 9.

"I'm so excited to get back out on the road in 2020 and visit some places I haven't been to in a while!" McEntire wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Reba McEntire Songs: Her 15 Best Tracks, Ranked

The Oklahoma native recently announced that she's working on a new lifestyle podcast, which will feature her in conversation with special guests. She'll also join Brooks & Dunn for Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, which kicks off in April.

McEntire released her most recent studio album, Stronger Than the Truth, in April.

Reba McEntire 2020 Tour Dates:

March 20 -- Evansville, Ind. -- Ford Center

March 21 -- Huntsville, Ala. -- Von Braun Center Arena

March 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- PPG Paints Arena

March 28 -- Toledo, Ohio -- Huntington Center

April 24 -- Rosemont, Ill. -- Allstate Arena

April 25 -- Green Bay, Wisc. -- Resch Center

April 26 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. -- Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 1 -- Biloxi, Miss. -- Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 2 -- Duluth, Ga. -- Infinite Energy Center

May 7 -- St. Paul, Minn. -- Xcel Energy Center

May 8 -- Peoria, Ill. -- Peoria Civic Center

May 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. -- Van Andel Arena

Now Watch: Songs Every Reba McEntire Fan Knows By Heart