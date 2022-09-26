'Big Sky' Star Katheryn Winnick Got Her Start As a Martial Arts Expert

If you've seen the first two seasons of Big Sky, you know that Jenny Hoyt is a force to be reckoned with. She's a cop turned private investigator turned cop again, facing one adversary after the next with a tough determination and sharp instincts. Katheryn Winnick does an excellent job bringing such a layered character to the popular ABC series, and we're anxious to follow along to see what's in store for Jenny in season 3. Previously best known for starring as the fierce warrior queen Lagertha on Vikings, Big Sky is giving Winnick a new opportunity to shine as she protects the locals of Big Sky, Montana, from everything from killers to drug cartels.

She has played a lot of strong women in her career, but that just seems to be who Katheryn Winnick is. When the Canadian actress first started to get into the industry, she got a lot of rejection. But unlike 90 percent of the unknowns pursuing a career in entertainment, she wouldn't take no for an answer.

"I am glad I stuck with it and didn't believe everyone who told me no. I kept pushing myself to find a way," she told Rose and Ivy Journal.

Martial arts origins

Winnick did all of her own stunts on Vikings and is the definition of the ultimate action star. That's because she's been training in martial arts since she was just a kid. In fact, when she first started trying to pursue an acting career, she ran into the issue of being seen as either an actress or a martial artist. There was more separation at the time, but now she's at a point in her career where she can embrace both sides as well as pursue strong female characters in the projects she takes on.

"I started training in martial arts when I was 7 years old," Winnick explained in an interview with Collider. "I got my first black belt at 13. I started my own martial arts school at 16. And by the time I was 21, I had three different schools. So, I grew up having a very physical background."

"I'm a 3rd-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and 2nd degree in karate, and I'm a licensed bodyguard," she added.

Initially, she broke into the industry by teaching other actors martial arts on movie sets. Eventually, she was able to pave her own path as an actor and director, the latter of which she hopes to do much more of down the line.

Vikings

Since her first TV episode in 1999, Winnick has had no shortage of work. She's appeared in a slew of TV shows like House, CSI: NY, and Law & Order, as well as films like 50 First Dates and Failure to Launch. But she really hit it big when she landed the role of Lagertha on the popular History Channel series Vikings. Playing a mighty warrior, Winnick was able to show off her fighting skills by performing all of Lagertha's stunts as she took on this powerful female character who was actually based on a real person. She filmed the series for six seasons in Canada, transitioning into directing an episode in the sixth season. Winnick was even awarded the Women's Image Award for Best Director in Film and Television for her episode, "Valhalla Can Wait."

Winnick previously told the History Channel that she felt she had a lot in common with her character, which makes sense knowing more about her background.

"Like her, I refuse to play second fiddle. She won't sit at home and take care of the kids while he goes out to explore. No way - she goes out and fights," Winnick explained.

Big Sky

It was a big change coming from six seasons of Vikings and transitioning into the shoes of Jenny Hoyt. Not only did Winnick need to adjust from playing someone in a period drama to modern life, but she was playing a fictional character, not someone based on reality.

"Lagertha was based on a true character and I had an idea where I was gonna go with her, just in terms of knowing that she became a queen and a warrior," Winnick explained to Collider. "On this show, it's really per episode. You're making hopefully strong, bold choices that will pay off as the series goes on, as you get new scripts, and as you uncover and discover more about who you really are as a character."

Initially, Winnick wasn't sure she wanted to do television after six years of Vikings, but when showrunner David E. Kelley calls, you say yes. Known for hits like Ally McBeal and The Practice, he's one of the best in the business, and he called Winnick with a quick offer to star in Big Sky. So far, Winnick loves that it's not your traditional bad guy of the week type series. Each season has a new storyline to follow with the same lead characters, which keeps things interesting for fans as well as the actors.

"I don't know if I was nervous. I was probably nervous signing up for years [laughs], but when David Kelley calls you, you listen, and when he asks you to be on the show, you take note. But I think [with] the show, we're finding our way in terms of storyline. The format of the show is we get new actors every nine episodes, which is always a lot of fun and keeps things moving, so we have an opportunity to work with some great, talented cast members. And I'm also excited to get a chance to direct it as well."

