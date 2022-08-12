Reba McEntire Plays a Tough as Nails Judge in New Lifetime Movie 'The Hammer'

A new teaser has been released for country superstar Reba McEntire's latest acting project, and it looks like it will be one wild ride. McEntire is starring in the new Lifetime movie The Hammer, which is set for a 2023 release. She looks ready to law down the law as the character Judge Kim Wheeler in this project she is also executive producing. As one character puts it, she's a "loose cannon."

It's a simple but interesting premise which is a fictional story based on the real traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker. At the start of the teaser, Judge Kim Wheeler drives into rural Nevada to be the local judge after the previous sitting judge passed away (technically, he was murdered, as it's later revealed). Judge Wheeler looks like an incredibly no-nonsense woman, putting a traffic cop in his place after he pulls her over and even using her gavel to stop a criminal ready to attack her in the courtroom. Hopefully, that was inspired by true events because I can't even imagine seeing that in a real court of law. When she finds out that the former sitting judge was murdered, it turns out her life could be in jeopardy as well. This small town might be a lot more than she bargained for.

Her real-life boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, stars alongside her as a mysterious cowboy, Bart Crawford, and her good friend Melissa Peterman, who was her co-star in her sitcom Reba, is also in the film. By the look of things, she might be the murder suspect. There's no official release date in 2023 yet, so stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project. Honestly, with Reba as the star, you know it will be good.

