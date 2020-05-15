Keith Urban Plays Free Concert for Medical Workers at Drive-In Theater

Country star Keith Urban entertained employees of Vanderbilt University Medical Center at a safe distance on Thursday night (May 14) by performing live at the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, located 40 miles east of Nashville in Watertown, Tennessee.

Around 200 front line workers watched Urban and his band's set and "clapped" via the headlights on the 125 or so cars on the lot.

Per the Tennessean, Urban performed the unannounced show to "say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day."

Urban shared a video of the day's highlights on Twitter which cleverly billed the night's film as Urban Underground.

During a Friday morning appearance on the Today Show, Urban referred to his drive-in concert as "a bit of a proof-of-concept show ... to figure out what works (and) what doesn't."

Lessons learned from Urban's social distancing experiment might help similar events, including the Texas Rangers' recently announced "Concert In Your Car" series of acoustic performances. Additional social distancing-friendly live music may happen soon in Minnesota, Arizona and Nebraska.

Urban's charitable act for Vanderbilt Medical's first responders, emergency medical technicians, nurses, doctors and other essential personnel kicks off an eventful long weekend for the reigning ACM (Academy of Country Music) Entertainer of the Year. He's also performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage this Saturday while the show still goes on without a live audience due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Both concerts follow Urban's recent announcement of new album The Speed of Now Part 1, out Sept. 18. The follow-up to Urban's 2018 album Graffiti U includes previously released songs "God Whispered Your Name" and "Polaroid." Billboard reports that the album announcement video also includes the songs "Tumbleweed," "Change Your Mind," "Wait" and "Superman."