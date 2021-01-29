Story Behind the Song: Kathie Lee's Faith-Filled Tribute to Frank Gifford, 'He Saw Jesus'

Kathie Lee Gifford's faith in God and love of music inform "He Saw Jesus," a tribute to her late husband Frank Gifford she co-wrote with country songwriter Brett James.
Kathie Lee performed the song on NBC's Today in Oct. 2017, a little over two years after Frank, a former New York Giants star and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, passed away at age 84.
The song tells of the peace Kathie Lee found in Jesus Christ during one of the most trying moments of her life.
"I found my husband on the floor one beautiful Sunday morning," she told Today co-host Hoda Kotb (as quoted by Today.com). "I said this was the look on his face -- and I said, 'He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away.'"
All proceeds from the song went to international relief organization Samaritan's Purse.
"I hope it brings hope to people," Kathie Lee said before premiering the song. "So many people loved Frank. So many people still do. I wanted to honor his memory with it, but I also wanted it to do some good in the world."
Kathie Lee's no stranger to the recording studio. The Nashville resident's discography dates back to gospel albums she recorded in the '70s, starting with a duets album with her sister Michie. Since the '90s, she's recorded multiple albums of gospel favorites, Broadway tunes and easy listening standards.
"He Saw Jesus" Lyrics
A little kiss, a little coffee
A little moment to pray
Our Sunday mornings always started that way
Make up in the mirror
Humming a gospel song
When I came down the stairs I knew that something was wrong
He was lying on the floor
He was in a better place
And I could tell for sure by that sweet look on his face
He saw Jesus. He saw Jesus
And He took his breath away
He was a man who never wanted to leave his house
But he went home that day
He saw the heavens open
Saw the Father's open arms
And when you feel that kind of love
How could you stay
When he saw Jesus, cause he saw Jesus
And He took his breath away
No I didn't lose him, I know right where he is.
'Cause he was never really mine, no
He was always His
And though I miss his kisses
I can't fill that empty space
It helps when I remember
That sweet look on his face
When he saw Jesus. He saw Jesus
And He took his breath away
He was a man who never wanted to leave his house
But he went home that day
He saw the heavens open
Saw the Father's open arms
And when you see that kind of love
What can you say
But thank you Jesus
When he saw Jesus
And He took his breath away
Now I know every Sunday morning
When I kneel down to pray
He'd want me to live
He'd want me to love
Each and every day
Till I see Jesus. Till I see Jesus.
And he takes my breath away
I'm in no hurry
To leave this world behind
But I know that I'll go to a better place
Oh, I'll see the heavens open
I'll see the Father's open arms
And when you I feel that kind of love
How could I stay
When I see Jesus. When I see Jesus.
And He takes my breath away
So I keep breathing
I keep breathing
Till He takes my breath away