Story Behind the Song: Kathie Lee's Faith-Filled Tribute to Frank Gifford, 'He Saw Jesus'

Kathie Lee Gifford's faith in God and love of music inform "He Saw Jesus," a tribute to her late husband Frank Gifford she co-wrote with country songwriter Brett James.

Kathie Lee performed the song on NBC's Today in Oct. 2017, a little over two years after Frank, a former New York Giants star and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, passed away at age 84.

The song tells of the peace Kathie Lee found in Jesus Christ during one of the most trying moments of her life.

"I found my husband on the floor one beautiful Sunday morning," she told Today co-host Hoda Kotb (as quoted by Today.com). "I said this was the look on his face -- and I said, 'He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away.'"

All proceeds from the song went to international relief organization Samaritan's Purse.

"I hope it brings hope to people," Kathie Lee said before premiering the song. "So many people loved Frank. So many people still do. I wanted to honor his memory with it, but I also wanted it to do some good in the world."

Kathie Lee's no stranger to the recording studio. The Nashville resident's discography dates back to gospel albums she recorded in the '70s, starting with a duets album with her sister Michie. Since the '90s, she's recorded multiple albums of gospel favorites, Broadway tunes and easy listening standards.

"He Saw Jesus" Lyrics

A little kiss, a little coffee

A little moment to pray

Our Sunday mornings always started that way

Make up in the mirror

Humming a gospel song

When I came down the stairs I knew that something was wrong

He was lying on the floor

He was in a better place

And I could tell for sure by that sweet look on his face

He saw Jesus. He saw Jesus

And He took his breath away

He was a man who never wanted to leave his house

But he went home that day

He saw the heavens open

Saw the Father's open arms

And when you feel that kind of love

How could you stay

When he saw Jesus, cause he saw Jesus

And He took his breath away

No I didn't lose him, I know right where he is.

'Cause he was never really mine, no

He was always His

And though I miss his kisses

I can't fill that empty space

It helps when I remember

That sweet look on his face

When he saw Jesus. He saw Jesus

And He took his breath away

He was a man who never wanted to leave his house

But he went home that day

He saw the heavens open

Saw the Father's open arms

And when you see that kind of love

What can you say

But thank you Jesus

When he saw Jesus

And He took his breath away

Now I know every Sunday morning

When I kneel down to pray

He'd want me to live

He'd want me to love

Each and every day

Till I see Jesus. Till I see Jesus.

And he takes my breath away

I'm in no hurry

To leave this world behind

But I know that I'll go to a better place

Oh, I'll see the heavens open

I'll see the Father's open arms

And when you I feel that kind of love

How could I stay

When I see Jesus. When I see Jesus.

And He takes my breath away

So I keep breathing

I keep breathing

Till He takes my breath away