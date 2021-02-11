Dolly Parton May Appear in 'Grace & Frankie' with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

For the past six seasons, we have loved following along with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on the sitcom Grace and Frankie. The two women as well as their on-screen ex-husbands played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston round out an incredible cast that will honestly have you laughing episode after episode. But we have some amazing news leading up to the show's seventh and final season. Apparently, Tomlin and Fonda's former co-star from 9 To 5, Dolly Parton, could be appearing in a guest-starring role.

In an interview with Lorraine, Parton seemed to confirm her guest appearance on the popular Netflix series. Undoubtedly the coronavirus pandemic has affected the timing of production but it's sounding like things will finally be a go this year. We can't wait to see what role the show has in store for the country music queen.

"I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on 9 To 5, and it's a crazy wonderful show," she said. "We have been trying to write me in somehow, so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that."

Over 40 years since the beloved 80s film was released, could the iconic trio finally be coming back together? Tomlin previously mentioned the cameo in an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"Well, we're always hoping that will happen," Tomlin said. "We've got a great role for her this time. I think she will do it. I'm just hoping she will. And we hope she can do it and we think she can do it by remote." She added that it's been hard finding something that will work with Parton's schedule because of how busy she is. "She's always writing books or writing songs or doing something for people or helping people in Tennessee, totally."

She isn't wrong. Last year alone Parton released a Netflix Christmas film, a holiday album, donated $1 million to help fund the development of the Moderna vaccine, and more. But really, this reunion is way overdue. Parton even mentioned during the Emmy Awards in 2017 that she and her co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin had been waiting for a reunion since filming the original. Even though a sequel would be ideal, we'll take Parton's guest star appearance on one of the funniest shows on Netflix. Hopefully, everything falls into place for this to actually happen!