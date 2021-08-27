Zac Brown Band Announces October Release of New Album 'The Comeback'

The recent influx of new music by Grammy award-winning, genre line-blurring group the Zac Brown Band (ZBB) culminated on Friday (Aug. 27) with the announcement of The Comeback, its first new album since 2019's The Owl.

Opening track "Slow Burn" hit streaming services in conjunction with the album news. It brings a summery and sentimental feel, making it an ideal follow-up to ZBB's current single, Top 20 country radio hit "Same Boat." Six of the album's 15 tracks have been unveiled, with "Paradise Lost on Me," Marcus King collaboration "Stubborn Pride" and Luke Combs co-writes "Out in the Middle" and "Old Love Song" rounding out the list of streamable album samplers.

"'Slow Burn' is definitely about that first, young love," Zac Brown explained in a press release. "There are very specific memories that are tied to being in love for the first time. 'Slow Burn' captures the feeling of going back to places where the details of all those experiences that helped shape you come rushing back."

Read More: Trace Adkins Lauds 'Love Walks Through the Rain' Duet Partner Melissa Etheridge: 'I Should've Been Singing With Her For 20 Years'

The Comeback arrives on Oct. 15 via Warner Music Nashville. It shares its name with ZBB's The Comeback Tour, an ongoing string of amphitheater dates featuring special guests Ashland Craft, Teddy Swims, Adam Doleac and Devin Dawson.

"The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community," Brown said in a press release. "This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around."

The Comeback Tracklist

"Slow Burn" (Zac Brown, Ben Hayslip, Ben Simonetti) "Out In the Middle" (Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Wild Palomino" (Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Us Against The World" (Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Same Boat" (Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Stubborn Pride" (feat. Marcus King) - Zac Brown, Marcus King, Ben Simonetti "Fun Having Fun" (Zac Brown, Kenny Habul, Kurt Thomas, Ben Simonetti) "The Comeback" (Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Old Love Song" (Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Any Day Now" (Zac Brown, Clay Cook, Josh Dunne, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Paradise Lost On Me" (Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "GA Clay" (Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Neil Mason, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton) "Love & Sunsets" (Zac Brown, Luke Dick, Ben Simonetti) "Closer To Heaven" (feat. Gregory Porter) (Zac Brown, John Driskell Hopkins, Ben Simonetti) "Don't Let Your Heart" (Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Levi Lowrey, Jimmy De Martini, Ben Simonetti)

Related Videos