Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley + Brittney Kelley: Inside Their Love Story

Even though Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley met his wife Brittney (formerly Brittney Marie Cole) when they were dating other people, he knew that she was his destiny. He told People that when they first met as friends, there was definitely something special about her.

"She definitely caught my eye [back then]," admits Kelley. "Brittney's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen. I always knew in my heart that if I were single, then I wanted a chance with her. She was my dream girl."

After their respective relationships ended, the country music singer and University of Georgia student started dating and it was clear their love story was just beginning. Just seven months into their relationship, they knew they were meant to be and surprised family and fans with a secret wedding in 2013.

"The whole process has been non-traditional," Kelley said. "There was no official proposal or exchanging of rings. We had just fallen in love, and I knew I couldn't live without her. It sounds like a terrible cheesy movie, but when you know, you know!"

The couple tied the knot at the country star's Nashville home with 40 friends and family present, including FGL bandmate, Tyler Hubbard. "Whimsical really comes to mind when I describe it," Brittney explained.

Following their wedding, the couple went into business together with an ethical clothing company, Tribe Kelley, which splits their time between Tennessee and California. There's currently a flagship store in Nashville and a second store in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

"It is important to us that we manufacture as many of our goods in the United States as possible," the Kelleys explain on the Tribe Kelley website. "We develop and design every piece either in Nashville or Los Angeles. We both want to make quality clothing that our consumer will appreciate. Our team has poured time, detail and love into each piece you will receive."

Though Kelley's bandmate Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley have already welcomed two children (Olivia and Luca), the Kelleys haven't been ready to expand their family quite yet. They're content to be dog owners at present. Kelley's duo Florida Georgia Line has been busy dishing out hit songs like "Cruise," "Anything Goes" and "Here's To The Good Times" as well as five studio albums. The Billboard Music Award winners even launched Round Here Records in 2019, signing singer/songwriter Canaan Smith as their first artist.

After five years of marriage, Kelley surprised his wife with a vow renewal in Big Sur, Cal.

"To say those words and make that commitment again -- I feel like we do it every day; we tell each other we love each other and we show it by our actions -- but to have a spiritual little ceremony with both of us, it's just something I think we both needed after an amazing, long year," Kelley told Country Now. "What a blessing this year has been. We just wanted to do that for ourselves."

