Graduate Nashville, a hotel located near Vanderbilt University, pays tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton with its new indoor and outdoor rooftop bar, White Limozeen.

The bar, named after Parton's Ricky Skaggs-produced 1989 studio album, honors an East Tennessee icon with its pink and white color scheme and a drink menu that includes champagne jello shots.

"We're thrilled to finally open our doors at White Limozeen and welcome locals and travelers alike to experience this over-the-top, elegant, yet inviting rooftop destination. Inspired by Music City greats who moved to Nashville to chase their dreams, White Limozeen is a celebration of the nonconformists that have always done it their own way. It's unique, beyond special, and tells the narrative of a relentless, rags-to-riches journey. Whether you are playing for tips on a stool on 16th Avenue, selling out Nissan Stadium, or just stopping by for a cocktail, this will be an unforgettable experience for everyone," said Ben Weprin, Graduate Hotels CEO and Founder, as quoted by Visit Music City.

The full menu as described by Visit Music City includes such French-inspired selections as Trout Fritters with Almondine Dip, Chicken Liver Pie with Pumpernickel Crust, Biscuits and Caviar, Mussels steamed in Nashville Hot Butter, Smoked Chicken with Sauce Diane and a White Bread Burger.

"We want to feature French dishes, but served on melamine china like your grandmother's, since we can't have glass near the pool," restaurateur Marc Rose told the Nashville Scene.

Drink selections are overseen by Demi Natoli, formerly of Chicago's five-time James Beard Award Finalist Lost Lake and Nashville staple The Patterson House. Poolside-friendly cocktail choices include Queen of The Rodeo and Frozen Aperol Spritz plus French and American natural wines.

Per the Nashville Scene, White Limozeen will be the third project at the property courtesy of Rose and Med Abrous, joining their Poindexter lobby coffee shop and, at risk of burying the lede, the Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole karaoke bar. The karaoke bar is currently closed due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Per social media, White Limozeen's accessible glam amenities open on Sat., July 18.

