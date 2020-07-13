Earlier this year, Dolly Parton pledged $1 million to coronavirus research. Don't you just wish you could do the same? I know many of us don't have millions lying around like that, but we still have a significant role to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. Simply wearing a mask could save lives! Next time you're shopping for masks, be sure to consider a Dolly Parton face mask.
Your adorable face mask will be a conversation starter with fellow Dolly Parton fans. Every Dolly lover is going to ask where you got your Dolly mask from! Wear your mask to the grocery store, when you're working 9-5, or when you're out on a walk. These cloth face masks are washable, so you'll definitely get the best bang for the buck.
Dolly Parton Face Masks
1. Dolly Parton Unisex Outdoor Sport Mouth Face Washable Reusable for Adult Kids
This machine-washable mask is only $11.99. The elastic ear loops will keep the mask comfortably on your face, so you won't have to use your hands to keep pulling it up!
2. Dolly Parton Unisex Outdoor Sport Mouth Face Washable Reusable for Adult Kids
This high-quality mask is so cute! The non-medical grade mask has a high-resolution image and elastic ear loops. I love this photo of Dolly so much!
The seller says shipping time is 7-15 days, so get your mask now!
3. Dolly -Parton Microfiber Neck Mask, Ski Mask, Face Towel, Outdoor Sports
If you prefer balaclavas over half-face masks, then check out this option. Personally, I love these because they're so versatile.
You can wear it over your head like a headband! You'll soon have a cute accessory for your next Dolly concert.
Feeling inspired to make DIY Dolly masks? Amazon is selling a mini sewing machine for under $30. It's Amazon Prime eligible, and customer reviews are fantastic. It's the perfect kit for mask-making.