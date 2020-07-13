Earlier this year, Dolly Parton pledged $1 million to coronavirus research. Don't you just wish you could do the same? I know many of us don't have millions lying around like that, but we still have a significant role to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. Simply wearing a mask could save lives! Next time you're shopping for masks, be sure to consider a Dolly Parton face mask.

Your adorable face mask will be a conversation starter with fellow Dolly Parton fans. Every Dolly lover is going to ask where you got your Dolly mask from! Wear your mask to the grocery store, when you're working 9-5, or when you're out on a walk. These cloth face masks are washable, so you'll definitely get the best bang for the buck.

Dolly Parton Face Masks