CBS to Air 'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler' Concert Event on Sept. 23

A star-studded concert from late in Kenny Rogers' life will be aired on Thurs., Sept. 23 by CBS. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler was filmed at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and features such Rogers fans turned peers as Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire.

Per a press release, "the live concert features on-stage tributes, artists' anecdotes and inspiring songs performed in front of the music icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement."

Superstar guests will sing some of the Country Music Hall of Fame member's best-loved songs, including "The Gambler," "Lady," "She Believes in Me," "Through the Years," "Lucille" and "We've Got Tonight."

Dolly Parton will also sing songs by (and tell stories about) Rogers, her longtime duet partner. The press release adds that Parton's segment will "culminate in an emotional finale featuring Rogers himself."

"Kenny Rogers' enormous impact on Country music was matched only by the love all the artists and fans showed Kenny on this incredible night. We are so thrilled to share this special with his friends, family and fans all around the world as he will remain forever in our hearts," said executive producers Keith Wortman and Ken Levitan in a press release.

Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler is a production of Blackbird Presents, the company behind career celebrations for Willie Nelson and other country legends. Wortman is creator and executive producer, with Levitan as an executive producer.

The concert special was taped back in Oct. 2017. Alison Krauss, Elle King, Jamey Johnson, The Judds, Wynonna, Kris Kristofferson, Lady A and The Flaming Lips were among the additional performers that night.

It will air on CBS and stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

