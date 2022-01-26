Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton were both superstars on their own in the music industry, but together they were unstoppable. Their friendship started in the studio when they recorded one of the greatest country duets of all time, "Islands in the Stream."

The Story Behind 'Islands in the Stream'

After the '70s were over and everyone was putting away their disco balls, Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees began writing and producing songs for other artists.

"Islands in the Stream," named after an Ernest Hemingway novel, was originally written for Marvin Gaye, but it eventually turned into a crossover hit for two upper-tier country music stars.

Barry Gibb was producing the RCA album Eyes That See in the Dark for Rogers and offered the song "Islands in the Stream," which is credited to all three Gibb brothers, for Rogers to record.

After listening to the recording for several days, Rogers told his producer (as quoted by People), "'Barry, I don't even like this song anymore' and he said, 'You know what we need? We need Dolly Parton.' Once she came in and started singing, the song was never the same. It took on a personality of its own."

Parton was already at the studio when Barry suggested she sing on the song. Ken Kragen, Rogers' manager, went downstairs and asked if she would be willing to make the song a duet, and the rest is history.

Following its release, the love song knocked Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" out of the No. 1 spot on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the adult contemporary charts and country charts.

It's since been certified platinum for over two million physical copies sold.

Children of the '90s will recognize the chorus thanks to Pras' 1998 hit "Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)."

This story was originally published on April 25, 2021.

"Islands in the Stream" Lyrics

Baby, when I met you

There was peace unknown

I set out to get you

With a fine-tooth comb

I was soft inside

There was something going on

You do something to me

That I can't explain

Hold me closer and I feel no pain

Every beat of my heart

We got something going on

Tender love is blind

It requires a dedication

All this love we feel

Needs no conversation

We ride it together, ah-ha

Making love with each other, ah-ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah-ha

From one lover to another, ah-ha

I can't live without you

If the love was gone

Everything is nothing

If you got no one

And you just walk in the night

Slowly losing sight of the real thing

But that won't happen to us

And we got no doubt

Too deep in love and we got no way out

And the message is clear

This could be the year for the real thing

No more will you cry

Baby, I will hurt you never

We start and end as one

In love forever

We can ride it together, ah-ha

Makin' love with each other, ah-ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah-ha

From one lover to another, ah-ha

Related Videos