Willie Nelson's 60-Year Career Celebrated in New Vinyl Box Set

Country legend Willie Nelson's incredible career will be celebrated in a new vinyl box set released by Vinyl Me, Please (VMP). VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson, a limited-edition seven-album, nine-LP vinyl box set, spans Nelson's legacy, from well-known classics such as Red Headed Stranger and Always on My Mind to out-of-print titles on vinyl for the first time, remastered from original audio sources.

According to a press release, each record comes on "180g exclusive color vinyl and is housed in a high-quality commemorative box designed by VMP's Art Director Clay Conder and inspired by the Outlaw Country album covers, tour posters, and wanted posters of the early-mid 70s."

"60 years ago, Willie Nelson - one of America's national treasures - made his debut LP and in the years since, he's changed both country music and the American songwriting tradition again and again," Andrew Winistorfer, VMP's Director of Classics & Country and author of the Anthology's Listening Notes, said. "Across close to 100 LPs, Willie Nelson has written about life, love, death, and the American experience. VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson aims to honor his indelible legacy through his most influential, important albums from the beginning of his career to today."

Nelson will release his new album A Beautiful Time on April 29, his 89th birthday. Nelson previewed the album with the release of "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die," written by Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. Produced by Nelson's longtime musical collaborator Buddy Cannon, A Beautiful Time features five new songs penned by Nelson and Cannon. The album also features Nelson's cover of the Lennon-McCartney classic "With a Little Help from My Friends" and a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song."

Nelson will headline the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Allison Russell and more will perform on select dates.

Album List:

1. Country Willie (His Own Songs) (1965)

2. Yesterday's Wine (1971)

3. Red-Headed Stranger (1975)

4. Stardust (1978)

5. Always on My Mind (1982)

6. Across the Borderline (1993)

7. Heroes (2012)

