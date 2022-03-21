Willie Nelson Shares Star-Studded 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup, Dates

Willie Nelson & Family join an impressive and revolving cast of headline-caliber acts this summer and fall for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date," Nelson shared in a press release. "I just can't wait to get back on the road again."
Specific lineups for each date are listed below. Tour mates range from Nelson's fellow Texans ZZ Top to Charley Crockett.
"Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night", added Keith Wortman, co-founder of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, in a press release. "We are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country."
The Outlaw Music Festival Tour debuted in 2017. This year marks the first time Nelson won't be joined on the tour by his sister and Family bandmate, the late Bobbie Nelson.
Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
Fri., June 24- St. Louis, Mo. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Maryland Heights)
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Sat., June 25- Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Sun., June 26- Indianapolis, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Fri., July 1, at Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
Sat., July 2- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
Fri., July 29- Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls)
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov't Mule
Larkin Poe
Sat., July 30, 2022- Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov't Mule
Larkin Poe
Sun., July 31- Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown)
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov't Mule
Larkin Poe
Fri., Aug. 12- Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Sat., Aug. 13- Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Sun., Aug. 14- Darien, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Fri., Sept. 9- Atlanta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sat., Sept. 10- Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sun., Sept. 11, 2022- Virginia Beach, Va. at Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Tues., Sept. 13- Bridgeport, Conn. at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Fri., Sept. 16- Boston, Mass. at Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sat., Sept. 17- Columbia, Md. at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sun., Sept. 18- Saratoga Springs, NY at SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Fri., Sept. 23- Philadelphia, Penn. at Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ)
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
