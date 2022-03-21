 
Willie Nelson performs in concert during Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas.
Willie Nelson Shares Star-Studded 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup, Dates

Willie Nelson & Family join an impressive and revolving cast of headline-caliber acts this summer and fall for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date," Nelson shared in a press release. "I just can't wait to get back on the road again."

Specific lineups for each date are listed below. Tour mates range from Nelson's fellow Texans ZZ Top to Charley Crockett.

"Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night", added Keith Wortman, co-founder of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, in a press release. "We are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country."

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour debuted in 2017. This year marks the first time Nelson won't be joined on the tour by his sister and Family bandmate, the late Bobbie Nelson.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

Fri., June 24- St. Louis, Mo. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Maryland Heights)

Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer

Sat., June 25- Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer

Sun., June 26- Indianapolis, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer

Fri., July 1, at Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell

Sat., July 2- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell

Fri., July 29- Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls)

Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov't Mule
Larkin Poe

Sat., July 30, 2022- Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov't Mule
Larkin Poe

Sun., July 31- Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown)

Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov't Mule
Larkin Poe

Fri., Aug. 12- Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty

Sat., Aug. 13- Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty

Sun., Aug. 14- Darien, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty

Fri., Sept. 9- Atlanta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe

Sat., Sept. 10- Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe

Sun., Sept. 11, 2022- Virginia Beach, Va. at Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Tues., Sept. 13- Bridgeport, Conn. at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Fri., Sept. 16- Boston, Mass. at Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Sat., Sept. 17- Columbia, Md. at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Sun., Sept. 18- Saratoga Springs, NY at SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

Fri., Sept. 23- Philadelphia, Penn. at Waterfront Music Pavilion  (Camden, NJ)

Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer

