Katy Perry Wanted a Dolly Parton Cameo During the 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It's wild to consider that Dolly Parton's missing from the short list of country music stars to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Yet as the country icon recently shared, she passed on an opportunity to bask in Left Shark's spotlight.

Per a video feature from GQ, Katy Perry wanted Parton to appear as a special guest during the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015, but the country singer declined because her husband Carl Dean was in poor health.

"That's true, and I would have done it because I love Katy Perry," Parton confirmed (as quoted by Pop Culture). "But at the time, my husband was not doing good, he was kind of puny and I couldn't leave him so I couldn't do it. But one of these days, maybe we'll do it again. I love her."

Perry's set during NBC's broadcast of the big game featured cameos by Missy Elliot and Lenny Kravitz.

The NFL's championship game went country in 1994 when Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black and The Judds co-headlined the Rockin' Country Sunday halftime show. Doug Kershaw (1990) and Shania Twain (2003) round out the list of country singers to appear during one of the biggest television events of each year.

Throw in national anthem and "America the Beautiful" singers, and the list becomes much longer, dating back to Charley Pride's appearance at Super Bowl VIII in 1974 and including the likes of Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan and duet partners Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.

This Super Bowl scoop came at a time when Parton's made headlines for everything from talking makeup with RuPaul to including Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus as duet partners on her new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.