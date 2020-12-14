Mike Fisher Gifted Two Cows, Brownie and Oreo, to Carrie Underwood For Christmas

For Christmas, Carrie Underwood wanted something more than chickens and horses in her farm animal menagerie, so her husband Mike Fisher headed down to the cattle auction and purchased two bovine beauties.

"My husband said, 'what would you like for Christmas' and I said 'I would like cows,'" Underwood told Country Now and other media. "Just for pets, you know... He went and got me a couple of cows. They're good! I mean, I love animals. Cows are probably my favorite animal because I grew up with them and I think they just have such personalities and I just can't wait to really get to know ours."

Fisher chronicled his gift-buying expedition in Instagram stories: one of the mediums through which the Nashville-based couple shares moments from their lives with their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

The photos take us from the auction to the arrival of cows on the family property, punctuated with the text: "(Underwood) wanted cows for Christmas. Merry Christmas babe!"

Five-year-old Isaiah named the new additions to the family.

"My son named them Brownie and Oreo because one's brown and one is black and white," Underwood told Country Now.

Underwood grew up around cattle ranchers in Oklahoma, so chances are, her new four-legged friends make her feel at home. It's not about however much social media clout comes with cow pics. Plus, if you can't tour in the winter thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might as well make the farm as cozy as possible.

"We're both farm people," the country singer told Nashville Lifestyles in 2015 (as quoted by CMT). "We both like a lot of space, and my husband's very at home on a tractor."

We know the kids have been around farm animals, too, considering a family trip earlier this year to Jay Cutler's Tennessee farm gained media attention (though many were more interested in Cutler's split from Kristin Cavallari and his alleged romantic ties to Tomi Lahren than his farm animal situation).

​The American Idol winner turned country music superstar's fresh off the release of her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift. Highlights include "Hallelujah," a duet with John Legend, a multi-Grammy winning artist and a judge on NBC's The Voice.

She's also part of two new holiday specials: HBO Max's My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood and and Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season, which reunites Underwood with Cry Pretty Tour 360 mates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

The HBO Max special debuted on Dec. 3, while the Cracker Barrel special posts on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on the restaurant chain's YouTube and Facebook pages. The latter will stream on social media for the remainder of the holiday season.