In recent years, seasonal duet "Baby, It's Cold Outside" has come under fire due to some listeners interpretation that the man in the song is pressuring the woman to stay with him against her will. Others hear the song as nothing more but a playful duet. Nevertheless, the debate rages on.

To amend for that, John Legend and Natasha Rothwell (of the HBO series Insecure) re-wrote the song for the deluxe edition of holiday album A Legendary Christmas, with Legend's fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson playing the female role in the new, #metoo-friendly revision.

While the original song, penned in 1944 by Frank Loesser, finds the female narrator wondering what's in her drink while her suitor wants her to sit closer to him, Legend calls his visitor a ride and even says "it's your body, and your choice" while setting boundaries.

Not everyone's fond of the new version, including Deana Martin, daughter of one of the artists behind the Christmas song's popularity, Dean Martin.

"You do not change the lyrics to the song," Deana said in an interview with Good Morning Britain. "He's made it more sexual with those words... and I think what he's done is, he's stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser's song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn't like this one, but don't change the lyrics. It's a classic, perfect song."

Per Market Watch, backlash against the original song caused many radio stations in Cleveland, San Francisco and parts of Canada to stop playing it last year.

Several country artists have covered the song over the years, including Willie Nelson (with Norah Jones), Lady Antebellum and Brett Eldredge (with Meghan Trainor).

"Baby, It's Cold Outside" (Updated Version) Lyrics:

I really can't stay (Baby, it's cold outside)

I've got to go away (But, I can call you a ride)

This evening has been (I'm so glad you that you dropped in)

So very nice (Time spent with you is paradise)

My mom will start to worry (I'll call the car and tell him to hurry)

My daddy will be pacing the floor (Wait, what are you still livin' home for?)

So, really, I'd better scurry (Your driver, his name is Murray)

But maybe just a half a drink more (Oh, we're both adults, so who's keepin' score?)

What will my friends think? (Well I think they should rejoice)

If I have one more drink? (It's your body and your choice)

Ooh you really know how (Your eyes are like starlight now)

To cast a spell (One look at you and then I fell)

I ought to say, "No, no, no, sir" (Then you really ought to go, go, go)

At least I'm gonna say that I tried (Well, Murray, he just pulled up outside)

I really can't stay

I understand, baby

Baby, it's cold outside

I simply should go (Text me when you get home)

On I'm supposed to say no (Mm, I guess that's respectable)

This welcome has been (I've been lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (But you better go before it storms)

My sister will be suspicious (Well, gosh your lips look delicious)

My brother will be there at the door (Oh, he loves my music, baby, I'm sure)

My gossipy neighbors for sure (I'm a genie, tell me what your wish is)

But maybe just a cigarette more (Oh, that's somethin' we should probably explore)

I've got to get home (Oh, baby, I'm well aware)

Say, lend me a coat (Oh, keep it girl, I don't care)

You've really been grand (I feel it when you touch my hands)

But don't you see? (I want you to stay, it's not up to me)

There's bound to be talk tomorrow (Well, they can talk, but what do they know?)

At least there will be plenty implied (Oh, let them mind their business, and go)

[The driver] Ma'am, I really can't stay

Baby, just go

It's cold, baby

It's cold, baby

But, ooh, I don't wanna go

It's cold outside