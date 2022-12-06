John Legend is a household name with great success on music's national stage, and he's been in the spotlight as a coach on The Voice since season 16. He's also an artist who is open about his family life. Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, married model Chrissy Teigen in September 2014 and currently shares two children. And they're not done growing their family either.

In August 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting another child. The announcement came nearly two years after they lost a baby, whom they had named Jack, during pregnancy. The couple became pregnant again after undergoing IVF treatment. Teigen broke the news with a photo of her pregnant belly on Instagram, writing, "??The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way." The photos also showed the bruise on her leg from the shots for the treatment. Teigen admitted she's still nervous about the pregnancy but hopeful for their growing family.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she wrote. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

As Legend and Teigen await the arrival of their third child, here's a closer look at their family.

Luna Simone Stephens, 6

Legend and Teigen welcomed their first child, Luna Simone Stephens, on April 14, 2016. Luna was also welcomed via IVF, and Teigen once said she chose to have a girl first, telling People, "Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, 'Let's put in the girl.'" Teigen and Legend have shared many sweet moments with their daughter over the years, and Teigen once said that she and Luna share the trait of perfectionism.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist, which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything -- it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too -- not everything has to be perfect, and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

Miles Theodore Stephens, 4

Legend and Teigen welcomed their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, on May 17, 2018. He, like his sister, was also conceived via IVF. Teigen has shared that Miles has a sweet soul, and Legend teaches their son that sharing his emotions is okay.

"There is no 'Be a man' in our house," she once said. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see." Legend also shares many moments with his mini-me on social media. In October, the singer took his children to the racetrack, and Miles declared he had a new career idea. "Went to support @lewishamilton at @f1 in Austin! Miles wants to be a race car driver when he grows up," Legend wrote. Living Through Tragedy

Although Legend and Teigen have been very open about their happy moments with their family, they also don't shy away from sharing the challenging moments. When the couple lost their baby, Jack, in 2020, Teigen expressed her emotions in a vulnerable Instagram post featuring a photo of her grieving in the hospital and pictures of the couple holding Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote in the post. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," she continued. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive," she adds. "We will always love you."

Through their grief, Legend has applauded his wife for how she has so openly shared her struggles with fertility and miscarriage with the world.

"There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," he once told People. "And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence."

"Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing," he added.

