John Legend Thinks Carrie Underwood Should Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

The Voice will say goodbye to longtime coach Blake Shelton after season 23, which is airing next, year, and fans have been wondering who will replace the famed country singer on the show. While The Voice hasn't made any official selections yet, coach John Legend has his own ideas about who should step into the coach's chair, and he's pointing specifically to country powerhouse Carrie Underwood.

"I think it should be someone in country, and have never had another country coach before because it's only been Blake, so I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it, " Legend teased in an interview with Extra. "She's in the NBC family. She sings on our Sunday Night [Football] broadcast every Sunday. She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie. But we'll see. We'll see what The Voice has in store."

Underwood has not responded to Legend's suggestion that she join as a coach, but the two certainly know one another, as they collaborated on a song called "Hallelujah" from Underwood's 2020 Christmas album, My Gift. Underwood is busy at least until March 2023, as she is touring on her Denim and Rhinestones tour. Legend will also be exiting the show after the current season (22) after serving as coach since season 16. Kelly Clarkson will be returning for season 23 to join Shelton, and Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will join as brand new coaches.

As for who will replace Shelton in season 24? It's too soon to tell. The only other country star who has come close to being a full-time coach is Kelsea Ballerini, who served as a coach on the The Voice spinoff, The Comeback Stage, in 2018. Many country stars have also appeared on the show as advisors through the years. Those artists include Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and more.

