Dolly Parton on Wearing Makeup at All Hours: 'I Have to be Ambulance-Ready at All Times'

The Holiday 2020 edition of Marie Claire gifts us with more than just another Dolly Parton cover story. The digital issue's main feature teams Parton with interviewer RuPaul, an Atlanta punk turned multi-media superstar.

Of course, they talked about Parton's iconic look, from her blonde hair all the way down to her rhinestone-covered outfits. As the country singer's claimed in the past, Parton literally rolls out of bed looking her best.

"I have to always stay ready--street ready, I always say," Parton said. "I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done."

When she's in Los Angeles, Parton's makeup and skincare game stays on point, just in case there's a natural disaster.

"If it's going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I'm not running out in the street looking like you now," Parton told RuPaul. "I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something."

Hilarious, but who doesn't believe that Parton makes a point to always look her best, whether she's close to home at Dollywood in East Tennessee or serving up memorable quotes for the New York or Hollywood press?

Parton told the New York Times a similar tale in 2019.

"You never know if you're going to wreck the [tour] bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire," Parton said. "So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning."

Parton also told RuPaul that she constantly wears high heels, but it's for a practical reason.

"They're not always as high as the ones I wear for show. But I'm little. I'm short," Parton said. "And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets. But I always enjoy wearing the shoes too, and I just feel more like me."

Parton's dedication to looking her best at all hours even ties in to her rags-to-riches story.

"Until I was a teenager, I used red pokeberries for lipstick and a burnt matchstick for eyeliner," she said of her DIY beauty methods, as quoted by Vogue. "I used honeysuckle for perfume."