5-Year-Old Dolly Parton Superfan Sings 'Jolene' on 'Ellen'

5-year-old Violet Burdick has impeccable music tast. The youngster is already a Dolly Parton superfan, which she proved during an appearance on Ellen, celebrating Parton's songwriting, voice and Imagination Library.
When Ellen DeGeneres asked Burdick why she loved the country music superstar, she responded "She has a beautiful voice and she gives books to kids in need." We can't argue with that!
Burdick also told the story behind Parton's hit songs "Coat of Many Colors" and "Jolene," before performing the latter tune with her dad, Ryan.
The adorbale performance earned Violet and her family an all expenses paid vacation to Dollywood in Tennessee.
Parton released "Jolene" in 1973. Though the "I Will Always Love You" singer says the song was about a bank teller who had a crush on her husband Carl Dean, the titular song title was inspired by a young fan.
"One night, I was on stage, and there was this beautiful little girl -- she was probably 8 years old at the time," Parton told NPR. "And she had this beautiful red hair, this beautiful skin, these beautiful green eyes, and she was looking up at me, holding, you know, for an autograph. I said, 'Well, you're the prettiest little thing I ever saw. So what is your name?' And she said, 'Jolene.' And I said, 'Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene.' I said, 'That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I'm going to write a song about that.'"
Parton recently released her latest Netflix movie, the Christmas musical Christmas on the Square. She released her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas, which features duets with Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and more, earlier this year.
'Jolene' lyrics:
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
I'm begging of you: please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
Please don't take him just because you can
Your beauty is beyond compare
With flaming locks of auburn hair
With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green
Your smile is like a breath of spring
Your voice is soft like summer rain
And I cannot compete with you, Jolene
He talks about you in his sleep
There's nothing I can do to keep
From crying when he calls your name, Jolene
And I can easily understand
How you could easily take my man
But you don't know what he means to me, Jolene
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
I'm begging of you: please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
Please don't take him just because you can