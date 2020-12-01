5-Year-Old Dolly Parton Superfan Sings 'Jolene' on 'Ellen'

5-year-old Violet Burdick has impeccable music tast. The youngster is already a Dolly Parton superfan, which she proved during an appearance on Ellen, celebrating Parton's songwriting, voice and Imagination Library.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked Burdick why she loved the country music superstar, she responded "She has a beautiful voice and she gives books to kids in need." We can't argue with that!

Burdick also told the story behind Parton's hit songs "Coat of Many Colors" and "Jolene," before performing the latter tune with her dad, Ryan.

The adorbale performance earned Violet and her family an all expenses paid vacation to Dollywood in Tennessee.

Parton released "Jolene" in 1973. Though the "I Will Always Love You" singer says the song was about a bank teller who had a crush on her husband Carl Dean, the titular song title was inspired by a young fan.

"One night, I was on stage, and there was this beautiful little girl -- she was probably 8 years old at the time," Parton told NPR. "And she had this beautiful red hair, this beautiful skin, these beautiful green eyes, and she was looking up at me, holding, you know, for an autograph. I said, 'Well, you're the prettiest little thing I ever saw. So what is your name?' And she said, 'Jolene.' And I said, 'Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene.' I said, 'That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I'm going to write a song about that.'"

Parton recently released her latest Netflix movie, the Christmas musical Christmas on the Square. She released her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas, which features duets with Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and more, earlier this year.

'Jolene' lyrics:

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I'm begging of you: please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don't take him just because you can

Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you, Jolene

He talks about you in his sleep

There's nothing I can do to keep

From crying when he calls your name, Jolene

And I can easily understand

How you could easily take my man

But you don't know what he means to me, Jolene

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I'm begging of you: please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don't take him just because you can