'The Voice': Team Blake's Ian Flanigan Fights For Instant Save With Travis Tritt's "Anymore"

We're getting even closer to the finale on NBC's The Voice! In an incredible performance, Ian Flanigan from Team Blake performed Travis Tritt's "Anymore" to try and get an "instant save" vote from America after his teammate Jim Ranger was voted to head to the finale. The song perfectly showed off Flanigan's gravely voice that we've grown to love over the course of the season. He also put his own spin on the Travis Tritt classic showing off his creativity and obviously impressive singing chops.

Coach Blake begged viewers to save the country singer since voices like his don't come around every day. Apparently, voters agreed, and Flanigan was voted to come back next week for the two-part finale for season 19! He'll compete against fellow Team Blake member Jim Ranger, Carter Rubin from Team Gwen, Desz from Team Kelly, and John Holiday from Team Legend. Watch next week to find out who will be crowned the winner of this season!

This has been a solid season for Flanigan. He previously wowed audiences and coaches with his version of Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy" during the knockouts and before that when he was paired up against Aaron Scott with a compelling rendition of "Have You Ever Seen The Rain" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

John Legend kicked off the feedback for the two singers. "Fantastic job. Aaron, I think the most impressive part of your performance was just hearing your range and the power of your voice but it wasn't clear who you were. Whereas Ian, I feel like there was so much identity and character in your voice. The rasp, the gravel, that was more compelling for me."

Gwen Stefani also agreed that Ian had a unique voice which is really rare to find and that she would lean towards that contestant. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson admitted that while Aaron did a great job, it wasn't as strong as his performance in the blind auditions. But she was incredibly impressed by Ian.

"Ian you happen to be one of my favorite vocalists this season and I think that you have an incredible tone. I was like glued to you, like it was inappropriate," Clarkson joked.

Ultimately the decision came down to Blake Shelton. "Well, it's not that often that I get a battle pairing where I feel like every single note that was given in the rehearsals came into play here. And that just goes to show your professionalism and how eager you are to get this done up here today and you literally both did it."

In the end, Shelton followed what all the other judges said and declared Ian the winner. The country singer initially blew away Blake Shelton during his blind audition with Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather." Shelton, the only coach to turn, was shocked by his appearance and lack of a "giant beer gut." Ian travels around the country in a motorhome performing country music full-time with his fiance Ayla and their daughter and was actually scouted for the show during a performance in Nashville right as the COVID pandemic hit. We can't wait to see what happens for the talented singer and songwriter next week!