It looks like Dierks Bentley hasn't had enough of tour just yet! The county singer decided to extend his Beers on Me Tour into 2022 adding dates that will keep him on the road through March. Several shows are now scheduled in both United States and Canada. Bentley announced the new dates on Wednesday Morning, October 27, days after wrapping the first leg of the tour.

New tour dates are set to start on January 6 in London, Ontario with Tenille Arts, Lainey Willson, and Jordan Davis set to open for the country star. About the extension, Bentley stated, "People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we've learned from previous tours that it's a great time to bring a party up there. For me personally, I don't mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows."

Bently announced the Beers on Me Tour in May 2021 with the first show taking place on August 12 in Salt Lake Cty, Utah. Opening acts included Mitchell Tenpenny, Parker McCollum, and Riley Geren. The tour came to a close on October 22 in Roger, Ark.

Tickets for the new 2022 tour dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, November 5, at 10 AM via Bentley's official website.

And you thought the #BeersOnMe tour was over… We’ll be back on the road in January with @JordanCWDavis @TenilleArts (CANADA only) and @LaineyWilson (US only). Tickets on sale Nov. 5th, join the fan club for access to pre-sale tickets starting Nov. 2nd: https://t.co/f3mbSVYd0k pic.twitter.com/kcsQidEiWu — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) October 27, 2021

Dierks Bentley's 2022 Beers on Me Tour:

Jan. 6 -- London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Jan. 8 -- Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

Jan. 9 -- Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Jan. 13 -- Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Jan. 14 -- Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Jan. 15 -- Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

Jan 19 -- Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

Jan. 20 -- Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 21 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Jan. 28 -- Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

Jan. 29 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 4 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

Feb. 5 -- Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark

Feb. 10 -- Yakima, Wash. @ SunDome

Feb. 11 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Feb. 12 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ TacomaDome

Feb. 24 -- Columbus Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 3 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 4 -- Bloomington, Ind. @ Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

March 5 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Editors Note: This article was originally published on May 7, 2021, it was updated on October 27, 20221 after Dierks Bentley announced new dates for his Beers on Me Tour.

