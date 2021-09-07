Elle King + Fiance Dan Tooker Welcome First Child, Lucky Levi Tooker

Duet partner to the country stars Elle King, the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider and model London King, is now a celebrity parent herself. King and longtime fiance Dan Tooker welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker, with a Sunday (Sept. 5) Instagram post.

"Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker," King captioned her first baby pic. "On Wednesday [Sept. 1] at 12:06 p.m., we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed!"

When King announced the good news on social media in March, she opened up about past tragedies while offering encouragement to others facing a high risk pregnancy with their own rainbow baby.

"We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive," King wrote. "You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me.

"I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who's maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you," she continued.

King became engaged to Tooker, a tattoo artist with the clever social media handle tattooker, in Oct. 2020 after one year of dating.

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer's become a go-to celeb collaborator for such country music acts as her friend Shooter Jennings, tour mate Chris Stapleton and "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" duet partner Miranda Lambert.

