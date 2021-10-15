Dolly Ave Celebrates the Anniversary of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Release With Gorgeous, Haunting Cover

Dolly Parton's haunting "Jolene" was released 48 years ago today (Oct. 15). Ever since, the timeless song of jealousy and heartache has captivated artists, from The White Stripes to Lil Nas X, who recently made headlines with a stirring (and Dolly-approved) cover.

Singer-songwriter Dolly Ave is the latest artist to put her own spin on the song, with a shimmering alt-pop cover that swells into a mighty chorus that recalls a jilted lover trying to hold on to a partner that's slipping away.

"To share a name with an icon that represents timelessness, light and activism -- I wanted to pay tribute to Dolly Parton with my own version of 'Jolene,'" the artist says.

But Dolly Ave's appreciation for the country legend goes far beyond their shared name.

"Dolly Parton taught me that you can absolutely be both a good person and a great artist," Dolly Ave tells Wide Open Country. "The influence that she has on me is that music can influence a generation through lyrics and staying true to your beliefs -- just as Dolly has."

Dolly Ave released her EP SLEEP earlier this year.

"Jolene" was first recorded by Parton in 1973. Parton has said the song was inspired by a bank teller who developed a crush on her husband, Carl Dean.

"She got this terrible crush on my husband," Parton told NPR. "And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us -- when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."

