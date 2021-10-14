Mickey Guyton Uplifts Marginalized Voices at CMT 'Artists of the Year': 'Country Music Really is Everyone's Music'

Mickey Guyton stole the show during Wednesday night's (Oct. 13) CMT Artists of the Year event while accepting her Breakout Artist of the Year award. She shared her own truth, as she does in song, while lifting up others with marginalized voices.

"To that little 7-year-old Black girl at home, that indigenous boy, that LGBTQIA+ teen and that Latino boy or girl, and anyone marginalized or unseen -- and, yes, even the haters on social media -- this is for you," Guyton said from stage. "I am here for you."

Guyton's latest moment in the spotlight comes after a 10-year wait between signing with a major label and the September release of her debut album, Remember Her Name. She credits recent success to telling honest stories about her experience as a Black woman and her concerns about the society her son's generation will inherit.

"For about seven years, I tried to do everything that I could to fit in, and I wasn't necessarily my most authentic self," Guyton added.

After seeing some of her goals through with the encouragement of others, Guyton resolved to uplift voices from outside the mainstream country music norm.

"When the door closes, somewhere [God] opens a window. And, in my case, He shattered a whole glass ceiling," Guyton said. "I made it my life's purpose to show that country music really is everyone's music -- that if you just take a moment and step outside of yourself, you will see and hear some of the most beautiful music that you will ever hear, from so many amazing people."

Guyton's award was presented by Misty Copeland, the first Black woman to become a principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre. Americana tastemaker Yola performed the song "Remember Her Name" with Guyton during the live broadcast from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Guyton becomes just the fourth Breakout Artist of the Year honoree, following Chris Stapleton (2015), Kelsea Ballerini (2016) and Ashley McBryde (2019).

"We are thrilled to honor the immensely talented Mickey Guyton as this year's 'Breakout Artist of the Year.' After relentlessly chasing her dreams in country music for years, her perseverance, tenacity and spirit have culminated in this spectacular moment of recognition where she's finally receiving the credit she deserves," shared Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT, after Guyton's award win was announced in September.

Other 2021 highlights for Guyton include her first Grammy nomination (Best Country Solo Performance for "Black Like Me") and a co-hosting gig at the CMA Awards in April with Keith Urban.

CMT's annual event also honored Artist of a Lifetime recipient Randy Travis plus this year's Artists of the Year: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett and Ballerini.

