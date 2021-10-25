Scotty McCreery's 'Five More Minutes' Inspired a Hallmark Christmas Movie

It looks like we have Scotty McCreery to thank for keeping our Hallmark Channel movie addiction alive! The singer's 2018 chart-topper "Five More Minutes" officially inspired a movie by the same name, airing on Nov. 20, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. Time to check that off the bucket list, McCreery!

The holiday movie stars David Haydn-Jones and Nikki DeLoach and follows a woman's holiday wish in an unexpected way when her late grandfather's journal is discovered and reveals an untold romance. Like the movie, the country singer had first drawn inspiration for the song from his own relationship with his grandfather. Co-written by McCreery, Monty Criswell and Frank Rogers, the country singer had then tweeted to his followers about the song, "I think I just wrong my favorite song I've ever written."

Through a statement, the country music singer added, "I have believed in this song since the day I wrote it with Frank and Monty, and I am thrilled that the fans have believed in it as well. This song was inspired by the passing of my grandfather, and I feel him with me every time I sing it. As I've said many times, it is my favorite song I've ever written."

The American Idol alum is not scheduled to appear in the TV movie, but according to Billboard, he does serve as an executive producer on the special project.

"Five More Minutes" comes off McCreery's 2018 album, Seasons Change. The song quickly became his first number one hit single. At the time of the release, the country singer was between deals with UMG Nashville and his current label Triple Tigers. Fast forward to 2021, the country star currently has three more No. 1 hits, including "You Time," which is from his new album, Same Truck, released in 2021.

Believe it or not, this isn't the only country song that has inspired a Hallmark Movie. Blake Shelton's "Time for Me to Come Home," also inspired, not one, but three Hallmark Christmas Movies! Featured on his 2012 holiday album, Cheers, It's Christmas, the song inspired Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas in 2018, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas in 2019, and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas in 2020.

