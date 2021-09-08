Jimmie Allen Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

Country singer Jimmie Allen is officially joining ABC's Dancing with the Stars for its 30th Season. The news was officially announced on Good Morning America on Sept. 8. Other contestants who are confirmed to appear in the upcoming season are The View co-host Amanda Kloots, actor Brian Austin Green, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, actor/singer JoJo Siwa, former NBA Player Iman Shumpert, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, The Bachelor's Matt James, Cobra Kai's Martin Kove, Spice Girls' Melanie C., WWE Wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Melora Hardin, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and Youtube Influencer Olivia Jade.

As far as judges for this season, Carrie Anne Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and professional dancer Derek Hough are set to return for the 30th season while Tyra Banks is set to return as hosts for her second season. ABC had hinted that Jimmy Allen would join the cast through a post on the Dancing with the Stars Instagram page.

The caption read, "Go ahead, take your best shot. If you can figure out who this celeb is, sing it out loud." The caption was a reference to the singer's debut single, "Best Shot." The image showed the DWTS mirror ball trophy and a trumpet, which was likely a reference to the singer's recently-released children's book, My Voice is a Trumpet.

Other country artists who have previously competed in Dancing with the Stars include Lauren Alaina, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sara Evans, Jana Kramer, Kellie Pickler and Bobby Bones. Dancing with the Stars is set to return on Mon., Sept. 20 on ABC.

https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1435589035188277249

Allen launched his career back in 2018 with the release of his debut single "Best Shot," which reached No. 1. He scored another chart-topper with his hit "Make Me Want To" in 2019. His recent single "Freedom Was a Highway" is a collaboration with Brad Paisley, who he performed with on the ACM Awards in April. He also took home the New Male Artist of the Year honors at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Related Videos