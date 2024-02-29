Thanks to the likes of "True Detective: Night Country" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," 2024 has already seen TV fans' pulses spike past any doctor-recommended levels. But the year's promising slate of new series isn't done with us yet. In fact, 2024's new TV lineup is just getting warmed up, as there are enough thrillers, dramas, and action-fueled entries on the coming calendar to ensure we won't have to wait long for our next weekend binge.

From potential-packed original projects to eagerly-awaited returning series, the next 10 months are absolutely brimming with excuses to get comfy, fire up our favorite streaming platforms, and stay up well past the wee hours. All that, and the Duttons are finally due to return to the ranch - with a brand new "Yellowstone" spin-off in tow! So whether you're wondering what's next from "Game of Thrones"' creative masterminds or you just want to know what's up with that damn hole on Royal Abbot's ranch, read on for our 2024 TV preview.