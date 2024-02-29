Thanks to the likes of "True Detective: Night Country" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," 2024 has already seen TV fans' pulses spike past any doctor-recommended levels. But the year's promising slate of new series isn't done with us yet. In fact, 2024's new TV lineup is just getting warmed up, as there are enough thrillers, dramas, and action-fueled entries on the coming calendar to ensure we won't have to wait long for our next weekend binge.
From potential-packed original projects to eagerly-awaited returning series, the next 10 months are absolutely brimming with excuses to get comfy, fire up our favorite streaming platforms, and stay up well past the wee hours. All that, and the Duttons are finally due to return to the ranch - with a brand new "Yellowstone" spin-off in tow! So whether you're wondering what's next from "Game of Thrones"' creative masterminds or you just want to know what's up with that damn hole on Royal Abbot's ranch, read on for our 2024 TV preview.
'Shogun' (FX, February 27)
Nearly 25 years after James Clavell's acclaimed novel was adapted into a hugely popular, Richard Chamberlain-starring NBC miniseries, "Shogun" is again getting the television treatment. But while the limited series will tread similar narrative territory - involving a mysterious Englishman washing up on the shores of 1600 Japan - its stunning scale, scope, and choreographed swordplay look to put it on the same level as any big-screen epic. And if its blood-spattered trailers are any indication, this updated adaptation is aiming for a darker, more mature take on the source material.
'Manhunt' (Apple TV+, March 15)
The title of this upcoming Apple TV+ series might make it sound like the latest project to cash-in on the true crime craze. And while it technically falls into that genre, "Manhunt" is a far cry from the typical serial killer-tracking thriller. Nope, the man being hunted in this historical series is none other than John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln's assassin. Primarily focused on Edwin Stanton, the politician and lawyer in charge of the investigation (played by "Outlander"'s Tobias Menzies,) the series will dive deep into the days following the tragic demise of America's 16th president.
'3 Body Problem' (Netflix, March 21)
In the years following "Game of Thrones"' conclusion, its creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were attached to numerous projects - including their very own "Star Wars" trilogy - that never saw the light of day. The duo finally make their return with "3 Body Problem," an incredibly ambitious science fiction series that aims to put a fresh spin on the alien invasion genre. As the setup goes, the arrival of extraterrestrials divides the planet between those who wish to ally with visitors and those who'd rather go to war with them. Beyond that basic premise, we're expecting complex themes, layered storytelling, epic action, and a compelling cast - including "GoT" alums Johnathan Pryce, John Bradley, and Liam Cunningham.
'Fallout' (Prime Video, April 12)
After decades of struggling to succeed on the big screen, video game adaptations have finally found their footing on TV streaming platforms. Following the success of "The Last of Us," Halo," and "Twisted Metal" comes "Fallout," based on the long-running, darkly comedic post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise of the same name. Coming from "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series stars Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Emerson, and Walton Goggins - as creepy, nose-less baddie "The Ghoul" - in a mutant-filled, irradiated tale set 200 years after Los Angeles awoke on the wrong side of nuclear armageddon.
'The Veil' (Hulu, April 30)
You needn't watch more than a few episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" or "Shining Girls" to realize that Elisabeth Moss starring in a complex thriller is a guaranteed recipe for nerve-fraying television. Her next nail-biter, "The Veil," from the creator of "Peaky Blinders," looks to continue the tension-ratcheting trend. Moss assumes the role of an undercover spy trapped on a lengthy railway journey with a female foil with terrorist ties. As the pair engage in a deadly game of international espionage, thousands of lives will hinge on the outcome of their cat-and-mouse conflict.
'Outer Range' Season 2 (Prime Video, May)
The enormous popularity of Paramount's "Yellowstone" has seen many streamers attempt to strike Taylor Sheridan-like gold with their own spins on the revived genre. One of the best is Amazon Prime's "Outer Range," which debuted in 2022 with an absorbing mix of contemporary family drama and mystery-spawning science fiction. The upcoming, 7-episode second season looks to retain this intoxicating mash-up while also digging deeper into the Abbot family - led by patriarch Royal (Josh Brolin) - as well as their struggles, both from internal and external forces. Of course, we're also hoping Season 2 offers up some more insight on that giant, portal-like void that's taken up residence on the Abbot's ranch.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2 (HBO Max, TBA), 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 (Prime Video, TBA)
Fantasy fans are looking at an overflowing plate this year, as both the "Game of Thrones" and "Lord of the Rings" prequel series are set to return for their second seasons. While you'd have an easier time besting a fire-breathing beastie than scoring story specifics on either shows' sophomore outings, we expect them both to significantly build on the solid foundations they set in 2020. With character introductions and story exposition out of the way, this means the stakes have been raised for even more political intrigue, family in-fighting, mythical monsters and, of course, enough epic sword-swinging, spell-casting action to make Conan the Barbarian blush.
Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2/ Yellowstone 2024 (Paramount, TBA)
While the current state of Taylor Sheridan's flagship series is about as easy to navigate as a winding mountain river, we do know "Yellowstone " is due to return - sans Kevin Costner - and definitively conclude later this year (estimated in November). Additionally, once the Duttons we know and love (and love to hate) ride off into the sunset, we'll be treated to a brand new spin-off/sequel series, probably led by Matthew McConaughey, and also, maybe starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
On top of that stable full of ifs, ands, or buts, some "Yellowstone" fan-favorite characters - including Rip (Cole Hauser,) Beth (Kelly Reilly,) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) - may get back in the saddle to kick off this new, Dutton-connected contemporary western saga. Regardless of what's coming, we look forward to returning to the ranch in some way, shape, or form before the year's out.
'American Primeval' (Netflix, TBA)
While we can't wait to learn the fate of the Dutton clan, "Yellowstone" and its sorta-sequel aren't the only westerns we're excited to stream this year. In fact, the much-buzzed-about "American Primeval" is shaping up to rival even Taylor Sheridan's most beloved takes on the genre. Executive produced by "Friday Night Lights"' Peter Berg, the limited Netflix series has been billed as an especially gritty, intense, and dark look at the American West's violent, untamed beginnings. Led by Taylor Kitsch (also of "Friday Night Lights'" fame,) the neo-western's cast is also stacked with familiar favorites - from "Dark Winds'" Shawnee Pourier to "Lawmen: Bass Reeves'" Shea Wigham - ensuring plenty of colorful characters should emerge from the eclectic ensemble.
'The Abandons' (Netflix, TBA)
While "American Primeval" looks extremely promising, Netflix isn't putting all its western series' eggs in one saddle bag. The streaming platform also has the equally intriguing "The Abandons" slated to drop this year. Coming from creator Kurt Sutter ("Sons of Anarchy," "Mayans MC,"), the drama - set in 1850s Oregon - promises a brutal, bloody look at the cost of chasing Manifest Destiny. Best of all, it appears its central, brewing conflict will unfold between a corrupt mining mogul, played by Gillian Anderson ("X Files," "The Crown"), and a fiery, fiercely protective mother, played by Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones"). Putting these two massive talents toe-to-toe is more than enough to guarantee we'll be tuning into "The Abandons" from the edge of our seats.
