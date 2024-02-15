Thanks to "Mean Girls" and "The Beekeeper," 2024 has already given film fans some fantastic reasons to return to the cinema. Still, it's going to take more than a musical about high school cliques and Jason Statham kicking butt to live up to the likes of last year's Barbenheimer phenomenon.

But while there isn't a "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" on the calendar, the coming slate of movies is still packed with plenty of potential to make a cultural impact all its own. From long — and really long — awaited sequels and promising original projects to a brand-new reason to fawn over Ryan Gosling, there's something for moviegoers of all stripes.

And that's before you consider Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga," the sprawling Western epic that will arrive in two parts over the summer. So whether you're rooting for a Costner comeback on the big screen, wondering what a "Gladiator" sequel will look like 24 years after Russell Crowe clamored, "Are you not entertained?" or are just curious if this year's lineup can produce a Barbenheimer-caliber meme, you'll want to strap in for our look at the year's most eagerly anticipated movies.

1 of 10 'Dune: Part Two' (Feb. 28) 2021's "Dune: Part One" had little trouble living up to the epic science fiction novel it was based on, while also charming Timothée Chalamet fans along the way. Incredibly ambitious and visually stunning, the adaptation's only problem was that it told just half the story. "Dune: Part Two" remedies that, continuing Paul Atreides' planet-spanning journey and bringing it to a satisfying conclusion. Toss in a killer cast that also includes Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Austin Butler — as well as a scale and scope to rival the size of a sandworm — and we'll happily part with our precious spice to see this one on opening day. 2 of 10 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' (March 22) Following in the nostalgia-fueled footsteps of 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," this sequel aims to possess longtime fans all over again. But while "Frozen Empire" will continue to mine the past with appearances by the original specter-slayers — as well as a return to their New York City firehouse headquarters — it'll also forge ahead with its tale of the next generation of ghostbusting Spenglers (played by Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon). Paul Rudd also returns, promising plenty of laughs to support its spooky tale of an ancient artifact-powered ice age threatening to permanently freeze the Big Apple. 3 of 10 'Civil War' (April 12) If you've seen Alex Garland's "Ex Machina" or "Annihilation," you're well aware the writer-director knows a thing or two about subverting expectations within the well-established sci-fi and horror genres. His upcoming "Civil War" looks to continue the trend, forgoing the usual disaster film tropes in favor of a nuanced, dystopian narrative unfolding in a near-future where Texas and California have declared war on the rest of the country. Focusing on the front-line journalists — led by Kirsten Dunst — the movie looks to mix thrilling action, immersive world-building and complex storytelling that'll weigh on viewers' minds long after the credits roll. 4 of 10 'The Fall Guy' (May 3) Fresh off his scene-stealing — and Oscar-nominated — turn in "Barbie," Ryan Gosling returns in what could be his next summer blockbuster. Based on the Lee Majors-starring '80s series of the same name, "The Fall Guy" finds Gosling's titular Colt Seavers trading his dangerous day job as a stuntman for an even more hazardous gig as a would-be detective who gets in over his head investigating a missing Hollywood star. Also starring Emily Blunt, the film looks to serve up that perfect summer movie mix of action, comedy and romance. 5 of 10 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (May 24) Widely considered one of the best action flicks of the last decade, 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road" is remembered less for Tom Hardy's starring turn and more for Furiosa, the breakout, butt-kicking character who stole the film. This long-awaited prequel sadly loses Charlize Theron as the titular road warrior, but the character's younger self is in more than capable hands with Anya Taylor-Joy at the wheel. In addition to the talented actor — who more than held her own in the Viking revenge epic "The Northman" — "Furiosa" adds Chris Hemsworth as a brand new warlord baddie, and it sees George Miller back in the director's chair. 6 of 10 'Horizon: An American Saga' (June 28, Aug. 16) We might be losing Kevin Costner on "Yellowstone," but we'll soon be getting the big sky-loving star back where we like him best — on the silver screen, starring in an epic Western saga that he's also produced and directed. That's right, the long-awaited "Horizon: An American Saga" — an ambitious, two-movie tale about the American West's expansion around the time of the Civil War — is finally due to stampede into theaters. Beyond that brief synopsis, details are scant. But we do know the pair of films is absolutely stacked with fan-favorite genre stars, from Siena Miller and Sam Worthington to Luke Wilson, Will Patton, Danny Huston, Michael Rooker and dozens more. "Horizon"'s first installment is due to saddle up June 28, with Part 2 arriving Aug. 16. 7 of 10 'Deadpool 3' (July 26) With the ubiquitous superhero genre starting to feel about as fresh as soiled spandex, we're happy this year's only Marvel Studios' entry is coming from the franchise that giddily gives the tired formula the finger. With "Deadpool 3," we expect the subversive shenanigans to continue, as Ryan Reynolds' R-rated hero doles out ass-kickings and quotable quips in equal measure. Toss in a team-up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and this could be the best, most bizarre outing yet for the "Merc With a Mouth." 8 of 10 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (Sept. 6) Speaking of the superhero genre's downward spiral, the absolute best part of last year's "The Flash" was Michael Keaton's return to his iconic take on Batman. In "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the star not only gets to reprise another of his most famous roles, but he also gets to do so in a proper sequel. More than just giving the charming-yet-irascible "Ghost with the Most" the stage he deserves, the follow-up puts Tim Burton back behind the camera and sees original stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara return to the screen. All that, and Jenna Ortega of "Wednesday" is poised to inject some fresh spooks into the horror-comedy antics. 9 of 10 'Joker: Folie a Deux' (Oct. 4) Like many of this year's most-anticipated movies, "Joker: Folie a Deux" has shared few specifics on its story. But who needs plot details when you have Joaquin Phoenix returning to the intoxicating role that secured him an Academy Award? Of course, his especially dark, disturbing take on the "Clown Prince of Crime" could actually be overshadowed by Lady Gaga's promising performance as Joker's would-be foil/girlfriend. In fact, if the sequel's teaser trailer is any indication, Gaga could be the one grabbing an Oscar next year. 10 of 10 'Gladiator 2' (Nov. 22) On the subject of Oscar-winning films — and Joaquin Phoenix-portrayed baddies — "Gladiator 2" is finally storming into the arena over two decades after its predecessor swept the 2001 Academy Awards. And while Phoenix's Commodus and Russell Crowe's Maximus won't be returning from the dead, the sequel does star the former character's son, Lucius, whose life was saved by the latter in the first film. Played by Paul Mescal, Lucius is now a grown man with his own, possibly gladiatorial, aspirations to fulfill. In addition to Ridley Scott again taking the directing reins, Connie Nielsen resumes the role of Lucius' mom, while Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal also get in on the sword-and-sandal action.

