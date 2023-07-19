Paul Rudd Makes Hilarious Cameo in Fan's Music Video After Meeting at a Taylor Swift Concert

Paul Rudd busts a move in a fan's new music video — and it all happened thanks to a chance encounter at a Taylor Swift concert.

Donning a mailman get-up, a bundle of packages, and a ferret with some sort of eye problem, the actor dances alongside 24-year-old indie musician Claud in the music video for their new song "A Good Thing."

Claud, who recently signed with Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory Records, approached Rudd when they spotted him under the VIP tent during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

"I was like, 'Paul Rudd, this sounds kind of weird but there's a song on my album — the song's called 'Paul Rudd,'" Claud explained in a July 16 TikTok. "He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, 'Send it to me. I'd love to hear your album.'"

Rudd was a fan of Claud's uptempo and calming vibes. So Claud took a chance and asked him if he'd like to make a cameo in their upcoming music video.

Rudd was all in.

"He stayed for like five hours," Claud said on TikTok. "It was the best day of my life."

The video features a lengthy and hilarious interaction between Rudd and Claud when he drops off a package for the rising musician. Uncharacteristic of Rudd's typical characters, the shabby mailman is down on his luck, bemoaning his romantic struggles and his ferret's ocular issues. The video shows Claud excitedly opening the package — which contains a sweater from their girlfriend — and dancing through the street as the snagged sweater leaves a winding yarn trail behind them. Their sweater may have unraveled, but we're happy Rudd's cameo came together nicely.

Rudd reprised his role as Ant-Man earlier this year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and voices Mondo Gecko in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which premieres August 2.

Claud, a bedroom pop singer-songwriter from the suburbs of Chicago, was recently featured on the track "To Be Yours" by EDM duo Odesza.