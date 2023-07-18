Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is having an impact on more than just Swifties.

It's well known that when Taylor Swift shows up to a city to perform on her Eras Tour, fans will travel from many miles away to see her. Not only does Swift's latest tour bring joy to her fans, but it turns out the run is having a massive economic impact on cities across the country.

The Federal Reserve office in Philadelphia noted in its latest Beige Book release that May was the city's highest month for hotel revenues since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift's Eras Tour — which came to the city on May 12, 13 and 14 — is being credited for the boost.

According to Fox Business, the institution wrote, "Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city."

Similar stories are unfolding in other cities across the country. After Swift performed in Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1, the city grossed $2.6 million in downtown hotels and $5.3 million in hotels in Hamilton County, according WKRC. Additionally, Cincinnati hotels saw 98 percent occupancy in the downtown area and 92 percent in the surrounding areas in the county. Julie Calvert of Visit Cincy commented on the impact.

"Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with," Calvert said. "The economic impact Swift creates is staggering, as fans travel from far and wide to attend her concerts, filling hotels, restaurants, and local attractions. Swift's influence on tourism is a testament to her ability to captivate audiences and drive economic growth."

Chicago, similarly, set a new hotel record on the weekend of Swift's concert at Soldier Field. Choose Chicago revealed that the city saw over 44,000 occupied hotel rooms and $39 million in total hotel revenue over the weekend.

This just in! ? Chicago set its new all-time record for total hotel rooms occupied! Thanks to three nights of Taylor Swift, the ASCO Annual Meeting, the James Beard Awards and more. This isn?t just post-pandemic?we had more rooms filled than ever in Chicago?s history! pic.twitter.com/OqEGB3ZB2C — Choose Chicago (@ChooseChicago) June 7, 2023

The U.S. leg of The Eras Tour will continue through Aug. 9.