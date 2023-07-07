10 Artists on Taylor Swift's Impact: 'The Reason I Ever Picked Up a Guitar'

Seventeen years ago, 16-year-old Taylor Swift released her debut single "Tim McGraw," a ballad about a fleeting — but no less devastating — summer love. Swift's ode to late night slow dances launched a million mid-aughts mix CDs and, more importantly, announced Swift, who co-wrote the tune with Liz Rose, as a songwriter right out of the gate. That title — songwriter — is one that Swift has always seemed to cherish most and it's the reason she became an icon to millions of girls and women, which is to say it's the reason she became a superstar. Because no one but Taylor Swift can write a Taylor Swift song. No one is better at capturing a moment or a memory — the color of a partner's eyes, incense on a vinyl shelf, the exact shade of the sky during a date at dusk, a scarf buried in a drawer — than Swift.
If her songs often feel like diary entries, it's because songwriting is her diary. Even her songwriting process — down to the pens used for each entry — is like journaling, as she explained at Nashville Songwriters Association International's 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, describing her three genres of lyrics as Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics. ("If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson's great grandmother while sewing a lace curtain," Swift said, "that's me writing in the Quill genre.")
Four years after the release of "Tim McGraw," Swift released her third album, Speak Now, which saw her on the verge of adulthood. Her first completely self-written album, the songs were penned when Swift was between 18 and 20 and capture the strange time between high school and whatever comes next.
Over a decade since the release of Speak Now, Swift has since embarked on a quest to own all of her music by re-recording all of the albums released when she was signed to Big Machine, including Speak Now, which will be re-released as Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (out July 7, 2023).
In honor of the latest re-release, Wide Open Country asked 10 artists, including Swift co-writer Lori McKenna, ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee Megan Moroney, CMT Next Women of Country class of 2023 member Carter Faith and more, to share what makes Swift a once-in-a-generation artist.
Lori McKenna
Grammy winning singer-songwriter, co-wrote Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me," featured on Red (Taylor's Version), and member of The Love Junkies with frequent Swift collaborator Liz Rose
She came in with so much of ["I Bet You Think About Me"] and she knew what she wanted to say. I think she just enjoys the art of the craft and I think she enjoys the art of co-writing...I knew she wasn't, you know, of this world then, but watching her [during] this tour with however many songs it is — I texted Liz [Rose] the next day [after the tour] and I said, 'I've never seen anything like that. She's on another level.' It's really beautiful. It's really cool to know we're all in a world with somebody that can do that — can be that good at something we love so much...She's just extraordinary.
Lily Rose
Country singer-songwriter, CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2022, current single: "Sad in the Summer"
Taylor Swift is easily number one. When she was writing about being fifteen in the hallway, trying to get the senior boy — that was back when I was dating boys — I was like, I just relate to that so much and she does it better than anybody.
Carter Faith
Country singer-songwriter, CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2023, Current single: "Smoke Too Soon"
Taylor Swift was the reason I ever picked up a guitar, I remember seeing the music video for "Teardrops on My Guitar" on the CMT countdown and instantly becoming a lifelong fan. In every season of life since then and still, there's a Taylor song that gets me through.
Erin Gibney
Country singer-songwriter, Current single: "Exit Signs" (feat. Kris Allen)
As a woman in country music, Taylor Swift has given me the courage to speak about my life and relationships in an unfiltered way. Her music has inspired me since I was young, and she has taught me to turn my experiences into art. Her Speak Now album has been an influential one to me since I was a little kid!
Priscilla Block
Country singer-songwriter, CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021, Current single: "Couple Spring Breaks Back"
I've idolized Taylor since before I picked up a guitar. She's a huge reason why I started writing songs. There was something so mesmerizing about someone writing songs that I felt like we're about my life- but it was just Taylor writing her diary. She's inspired me to put my diary to music and so far, it's worked out.
Allie Colleen
Country singer-songwriter, Current single: "Tattoos"
You're talking to someone who was a sophomore in high school when the Red album came out. Taylor Swift saw me. From age 10 when "Teardrops On My Guitar" came out, through high school she always lyrically saw me. That is a huge deal for an impressionable young woman — nonetheless a young woman who also wanted to make people feel seen through music. I am a big fan.
Megan Moroney
Country singer-songwriter, CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2023, ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee, Current single: "Lucky"
I grew up listening to Taylor Swift, and I love her as an artist, but especially as a songwriter because she's always had honest and vulnerable lyrics. She's inspired me in my writing to do the same and I'm excited to hear Speak Now (Taylor's Version) along with the vault tracks!
Spencer Crandall
Country singer-songwriter, Current single: "Girls Like You"
Taylor Swift is a once in a generation artist who continuously defines what it means to write songs anchored in authenticity and vulnerability. She has not only earned the respect of the entire writer community, but constantly sets the bar for other artists striving to tell their stories in an honest and genuine way. In addition to her music, her intentionality and generosity toward her fans have been a staple of her career and is a constant inspiration to me as an independent artist who always strives to keep a fans first mentality.
Leah Marie Mason
Country singer-songwriter, Current single: "Honeydew and Hennessy"
Even as a kid, I was so inspired by Taylor's ability to be unapologetically herself in her songwriting. Her lyrics were so honest to who she was and I believe that's part of the reason she's been able to build such a loyal fanbase. They really feel like they know her because she's so vulnerable with her audience. It can be hard sometimes to stay true to who you are in this industry, but having her as a role model has shown me the importance of maintaining your sense of self and staying true to who you are as an artist and songwriter.
Summerlyn Powers
Country singer-songwriter, current single: "Always On My Mind"
Taylor Swift is one of those icons who will be remembered for decades to come. She will always be connected to our generation and remembered for her work, both musically and in the industry. She is well-rounded in every category of what makes up a great musical artist, and I admire her example in that. I always tell people who love great songwriting but aren't Taylor Swift fans to listen to Folklore. Like, really listen to it. The way she uses multiple songs with overlapping characters to tell one story is just mind boggling to me. I am constantly inspired by her innovative songwriting, let alone the way she has led the music industry as an entrepreneur.
