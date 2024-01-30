The first two chapters of the film series release on June 28, 2024 and August 16, 2024

"Horizon: An American Saga" — Kevin Costner's massive, two-part epic that spans 15 years along the American West during the turbulent Civil War era — is finally headed for theaters this summer. And the cast is filled to the brim with award-winning talent.

"Horizon" has been the subject of some controversy over the past year. Costner reportedly shirked his "Yellowstone" commitments to focus on the film, which he co-wrote, produced, directed and stars in. "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan was none too pleased, adding that Costner's untimely departure has affected his character in the series finale.

"I'm disappointed," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter last summer. "It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn't alter it, but it truncates it."

"I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone," Sheridan continued. "But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren't true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don't know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it's a good one."

Whether "Horizon: An American Saga" is indeed a good one remains to be seen. But with this stellar cast involved, all signs point toward an all-time Western classic.

Details about the characters have yet to be released. But scroll through to learn more about the star-studded cast.

1 of 10 Kevin Costner Kevin Costner will play the leading man in "Horizon." The series is a longtime passion project for Costner, who plans to have roughly 170 speaking roles cast over as many as four films in total. The actor has been working on the project since 1988 and has sunk heaps of his own money into the production. "I've mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house," Costner told Deadline (via The Hollywood Reporter) "But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f**king conniption fit. But it's my life, and I believe in the idea and the story." The sprawling frontier and Civil War-era spectacle is a niche in which Costner has shone brightly before. "Horizon" comes nearly 30 years after Costner's "Dances With Wolves" earned him an Oscar for Best Director. And like "Horizon," Costner also starred in "Wolves," a Western adventure film about a man who leaves behind his life as a Union soldier for a simpler existence among the Lakota tribe. Costner is one of Hollywood's most iconic leading men. Over his long and successful career, he has starred in films including "The Bodyguard" (1992), "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" (1991), "Field of Dreams" (1989) and "Bull Durham" (1988). 2 of 10 Sam Worthington Sam Worthington is an English actor, director and producer best known for his role as leading man Jake Sully in "Avatar" (2009) and its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" (2022). The former is the highest-grossing film in history, with a worldwide gross of nearly $3 billion; and the latter is the third-highest-grossing film in history, with a worldwide gross of $2.3 billion. Worthington is also known for starring in other Blockbuster action flicks including "Clash of Titans" (2010) and "Terminator Salvation" (2009). 3 of 10 Jenna Malone The career of Jenna Malone has been compared to that of Jodie Foster, which is no small praise. Like Foster, Malone is also a former child star who kept her head on her shoulders to have a wildly successful career into adulthood. Plus, the two of them have starred together in a couple of films, including "Contact" (1997), Malone's breakout role in which she played the younger version of Foster's Ellie. Malone has since gone on to star in films such as "Donnie Darko" (2001), "American Girl" (2002), "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013) and "Rebel Moon Part One - A Child of Fire" (2023). 4 of 10 Sienna Miller Sienna Miller was born in New York City but raised in the United Kingdom, where she landed her breakout role as a model in the BBC sitcom "Bedtime" (2001). She won a British Independent Film Award for her role in "The Edge of Love" (2008), in which she starred opposite Keira Knightley. She's also known for her work in "G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra" (2009) and the biopic "American Sniper" (2014), in which she played Taya, the wife of U.S. Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper). 5 of 10 Abbey Lee Abbey Lee is a model and actress known for her trademark gap teeth and her performances in films such as the dystopian thriller "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015), the M. Night Shyamalan twister "Old" (2021), and the film adaptation of the hit Stephen King Western series "The Dark Tower" (2017). 6 of 10 Giovanni Ribisi Giovanni Ribisi is a well-known character actor who has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed roles including "Saving Private Ryan" (1998), "Avatar" (2009) and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" (2014). He had his turn as a leading man "Sneaky Pete" (2015-2019), a crime series co-created by Bryan Cranston. 7 of 10 Michael Rooker Since landing his first major role as the titular character in "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" (1986), Michael Rooker has gone on to perform in well over 100 roles over the years, usually as a menacing bad guy. Perhaps his best-known role came recently when he played the blue-skinned Yondu in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. 8 of 10 Luke Wilson A Western epic is quite the departure for Luke Wilson, the younger brother of Owen Wilson who is best known for being the straight man in mid-2000s comedy classics, including "Old School" (2003) and the cult hit "Idiocracy" (2006). He's also written a "Wright Brothers" biopic with his brother Owen, which the two plan to star in. 9 of 10 Isabelle Fuhrman Isabelle Fuhrman is best known as the creepy little girl with freckles, black braids and menacing smile from "Orphan" (2009). All grown up now, Fuhrman has also appeared in "The Hunger Games" (2012) and the independent film "The Novice" (2021). 10 of 10 Danny Huston Danny Huston has worked with Costner before, appearing in "Yellowstone" during the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Dan Jenkins. He is also known for his roles in films such as "The Aviator" (2004), "30 Days of Night" (2007) and "Wonder Woman" (2017).

