Kevin Costner Shares Sweet Photos of New Family Member: 'I'm Already in Love'

Kevin Costner's brood just grew by one.

The 69-year-old "Yellowstone" star took to Instagram to show off pics of the latest addition to his family: an adorable Labrador Retriever.

"Newest addition to the family," he captioned the post. "I'm already in love with this special guy."

Costner is a dog person in the biggest of ways. The "Field of Dreams" actor already has eight or nine furry friends, according to DogTime. There's just one thing missing — we don't know the little guy's name. The comments were quick to offer suggestions like "Crash" (the name of his character in the 1988 sports drama "Bull Durham") or "Aspen" (the location of his 160-acre estate, which you can rent for a cool $36,000 per night). They were also gushing over the spunky pup. "Mr. Costner!!! That's the cutest puppy ever!!! Congrats!!! I want to know what you name him!" said one commenter. Added another: "Oh my goodness! Labs are just the best!" Others noted how big the paws are — a sure sign that this puppy won't be all that little for long.

Costner could use the extra love as we head into Valentine's Day. The past year was a turbulent one for Costner, who had a messy divorce with designer Christine Baumgartner, 49. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." Just weeks ago, Baumgartner was spotted getting intimate with their former neighbor, financier Josh Connor. But things appear to be looking up for Costner, who has reportedly struck up a romantic relationship with the singer-songwriter Jewel, 49.

Costner's got his hands full with human children, too. The proud father of seven shares Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 with his ex-wife Cindy Silva. He shares Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney. And he shares Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, with Baumgartner.