Who Are Kevin Costner's Kids? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Children

Kevin Costner may play a rough-and-tumble cowboy during the day, but when the filming stops, Costner takes his role of dad very seriously. Even though Costner is used to playing the patriarch on his hit series Yellowstone, it's his role as a father that keeps him going at the end of a long day. The 68-year-old is a father of seven, spanning ages from 39 to 13.

Even though Costner didn't have his younger children until he was well into his 50s and well established in his bustling career, he feels the same way he did when he had his first child. In an interview with HuffPost, Costner said, "I felt really like I didn't miss a thing with my first three. ... My big consideration about having children the second time was, 'Can I give to these three what I gave to Annie, Lily, and Joe?'"

Costner wants his children to remember that he took the time to play with them as they were growing up and that he never talked down to them. He says he made his children a priority, even in times he had to be the disciplinarian. In a 2022 interview with People, Costner said, "You've got to get down on the ground and play with them," he said. "And you teach them to be independent — and the sad part about that is they become that. I'm like any other parent: I'm trying to figure it out."

Even though Costner is currently embroiled in a divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, remaining a present and active father is his top priority.

Meet each of the seven Costner kids.

Annie Costner

Annie is the eldest child of Costner and his ex-wife Cindy Silva, born on April 15, 1984. As the daughter of a famous actor and director, Annie was introduced into the film world at an early age. Her debut acting role came alongside her dad in his hit movie Dances With Wolves. Annie played Christine, aka Stands With a Fist, one of the young Sioux tribe members. Annie continued her brief acting stint, appearing in The Postman, Baby-Sitters Club and Lazy Teenage Superheroes.

The last time she appeared in a film was in 2010, but after her stint in acting, she took up producing. She formed her own production company in 2014 called Sound Off Films, which focuses on "social and environmental issues." Her production company produced Katy Perry's "Witness: The Tour" documentary, the National Park Service's "Weightless," and countless other projects. Her passion for environmental issues extends past producing, with Kevin Costner saying that Annie "helps write legislation in Rhode Island on environmental issues."

As for her personal life, she married physician Dr. Danny Cox in 2016. The pair wed at her father's estate in Carpinteria, California.

Lily Costner

The second child of Costner and Silva was born on Aug. 4, 1986. Like her older sister, Lily Costner had brief acting stints, appearing in The Baby-Sitters Club and The Postman. Lily's true passion lies in music. She is a talented singer and songwriter, and she was a vocalist on her father's movies Black Or White and 3000 Miles to Graceland. In 2020, she partnered with Costner's band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, for the song "Heaven's Gate."

Even though Lily is very talented, she may not want the attention of being in the spotlight. In a 2014 interview, Costner said about his daughter, "Lily is an amazing singer and songwriter. She can be a really huge star if that's what she wanted. I'm not sure she wants that. ... Lily's way is not to knock doors down. I think she wants a quality of life. ... She's seen the quality of life that we've had, and sometimes the idea of stardom, I think, is a mystery to her."

Joe Costner

The youngest of the three of Costner and Silva, Joe was born on Jan. 31, 1988. Like his older sisters, Joe had a few movie cameos in his younger years. He appeared in the movie The Postman and was the only child to appear in his father's movie Tin Cup. After he graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder, Joe tapped into his musical talents by becoming an audio engineer and production sound mixer. He even has his own company, Spartan Recording. Unlike his older sisters, he hasn't been seen with his dad on the red carpet since he was a kid.

His father has said about him, "I think the best indication of Joe is that he's a solid person and his friends are really solid. ... You really can judge how well he has done in life by the quality of his friends and how he has kept them. I've tried to encourage him, it's good to be your own person."

Liam Costner

After Costner's divorce from Silva, he was in a short relationship with Bridget Rooney. During that time, they had a son, Liam Costner, on Nov. 15, 1996. Shortly after his birth, the two broke up, and Bridget remarried in 2005.

Not much is known about Liam, as he stays out of the spotlight and hasn't appeared in any of his father's productions.

Cayden Wyatt Costner

Kevin Costner's fifth child, and the first with his now-estranged wife Christine, was born on May 6, 2007. Costner was already 52 years old when Cayden Wyatt was born, and he spoke about his feelings being an older second-time father, saying, "I hope I have as much energy for Cayden as I had for my first," he said. "My fundamental fear is that my new baby, someone [else] will raise him, meaning that my life will end prematurely. ... I'd like to be the person that tells him about life."

As a toddler, Costner noted that his son had a penchant for music, playing with a bunch of little toy guitars. As Cayden grew older, he loved to listen to his father's stories, especially of his dad's adventures. Costner shared that Cayden was a great older brother to his two younger siblings.

Hayes Logan Costner

The middle child of the younger bunch, Hayes Logan was born on Feb. 12, 2009. His name came from a Western that Costner was working on in which one of the characters was named Hayes. Costner said, "Hayes is a great Western name."

Like his siblings, Hayes is involved in sports, specifically Little League baseball. Since he is the middle child, he is forced to play with the older kids, so his parents don't have to go to several different practices and games. Even with that, Coster says his son, who plays with kids two or three years older than he is, can "hack it."

Hayes has made red carpet appearances, as he joined his family at his dad's premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain in 2019. He also was cast for a minor role in his dad's four-part Western series Horizon. Costner said of casting his young son, "He's very good. But I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me."

Grace Avery Costner

The youngest of the brood, Grace Avery was born on June 2, 2010. Unlike her older brothers, Grace isn't as into sports and is described as a "girly girl." She enjoys dancing and sewing but sometimes will join in on sports fun with her brothers.

Costner explained that his youngest understands that he often has to change up his look for his career. He says Grace will say, "Daddy's been fighting again, huh?" if he comes home looking particularly rough.