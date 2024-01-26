Kevin Costner Had the Best Response When Asked About His Ex-Wife's Romance with Neighbor

Kevin Costner's personal life is on blast in the media yet again. In 2023 alone, he publicly announced his exit from "Yellowstone," which is now ending with Season 5 Part 2 later this year, and called it quits with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner following nearly 19 years of marriage. But rolling into 2024, the Oscar winner doesn't seem too concerned with what his ex is up to after it was previously announced she was seeing former neighbor Josh Connor.

"I don't have a next-door neighbor," Costner bluntly told a photographer on Jan. 25 when asked to comment on his ex-wife dating his "neighbor," according to footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Costner didn't comment any further when the paparazzi tried to reframe the question. Point taken.

The former couple finally settled their divorce on Sept. 19, 2023, with Costner ordered to pay $63,209/month in child support. It's since been rumored that the filmmaker has been seeing singer Jewel since late 2023.

This isn't the first time Josh Connor's name has been mentioned regarding Costner and Baumgartner. During the divorce proceedings, Costner apparently referred to him as Baumgartner's boyfriend in court, alleging that he loaned her $20,000. She countered that he was a platonic friend and that although he did loan her the money, she used only half to send to her mother before returning everything else to Connor. It's unclear whether their relationship turned romantic before, during or after Costner and Baumgartner's divorce.

Outside of his potential new relationship, Costner has been busy working on his new Western, "Horizon: An American Saga," which is set for release this year on June 28. The second half of the two-part epic will follow on Aug. 16. There's no word on whether or not he will be involved in filming the final episodes of "Yellowstone," which at this point have yet to resume filming.