Love always finds a way, it seems, even when it stems from not-so-happy circumstances. Christine Baumgartner, ex-wife of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner, is reportedly finding new love with financier Josh Connor, a friend and ex-neighbor of the once-married couple. Sources close to Baumgartner confirm that the budding romance with Connor, 49, began shortly after her split from Costner.

According to People Magazine, an insider disclosed that what initially started as a friendship has blossomed into something more. "Josh was initially just a friend," the source says, highlighting how Connor's understanding as a divorced dad resonated with Christine. Their shared love for the ocean and beach life is said to be one big factor that's supported their growing bond.

The rumor of a romance between Baumgartner and Connor first surfaced during child support hearings with Costner in August 2023. However, Christine's attorney, John Rydell, was quick to dismiss these rumors, insisting at the time that Connor was nothing more than a supportive friend. The divorce, filed by Christine in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, was eventually settled amicably in September, with a joint statement from their representatives noting a "mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues."

However, the whispers of romance refused to be silenced. A close source to the Costners revealed to People that the pair are definitely dating, claiming they're "at the same place in their lives" and they're "having a lot of fun together."

In court, Baumgartner previously testified that Connor had lent her $20,000 during a time of distress, and he had paid for a trip the pair made to Hawaii. Despite sharing the same room with another friend on the trip and denying a romantic relationship with Connor at the time, the way things are going now definitely paint a very different picture.

As for Costner, he seems to have moved past the divorce proceedings, with a source telling People he was "relieved" at the resolution and is now focused on co-parenting the children he shares with Baumgartner. The couple had initially faced a court battle over their premarital agreement but reached a settlement before their hearing in November.

With the dust settled on her past, Baumgartner is seemingly ready to face the future.

