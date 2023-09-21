Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Reach Divorce Settlement: 'Kevin Is Relieved'

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have reached a divorce settlement, putting their bitter legal battle in the rearview. The couple, who were married for 18 years, came to an "amicable" resolution on September 19, with a source telling PEOPLE, "Kevin is relieved that this matter has been settled and will continue to focus solely on jointly raising their three children."

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce on May 1, citing irreconcilable differences. While the terms of the settlement were not disclosed, TMZ reported that she would receive more than the couple's prenuptial agreement specified. Court documents state that Baumgartner was entitled to about $1.5 million per the terms of the prenup.

News of the settlement comes as a bit of a surprise given the contentious legal battle the couple have fought, somewhat publicly, since May. Issues included Baumgartner's relocation and the amount Costner should pay in child support, with the Yellowstone star accusing his estranged wife of veiling personal expenses as child support. Baumgartner did not request spousal support in her filing. The couple share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

Baumgartner had initially requested $248,000/month in child support, then lowered her request to $175,057/month. The judge sided with Costner's proposed amount of $63,209/month, calling Baumgartner's financial demands "disguised spousal support."

In June, Costner, 68, accused Baumgartner of violating their prenup by refusing to vacate their Santa Barbara home, which Costner purchased prior to their marriage. Baumgartner was ultimately court-ordered to vacate the estate. In August, she moved into a $40,000/month rental home near Costner's beachfront property.

Costner's representative issued a joint statement for the couple following the settlement. "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," the statement read, per PEOPLE.

During court proceedings, Baumgartner, a former model, stated that she would re-enter the workforce following their split, and would pursue a college degree if needed.

Costner, who is in the thick of production on his Western film saga Horizon, stated that he would move forward after his world was "shook up" during the legal battle: "I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of," the actor stated.