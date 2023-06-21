Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Requests $248K a Month in Child Support

In new court documents obtained by People, Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is requesting $248,000 in monthly child support. Baumgartner's lawyers recently submitted the financial request, specifically stating "$248,000 total for all three children." The request was filed on Friday, June 16, in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara.

In the filing, Baumgartner alleges that this total sum is actually "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle." She is also requesting that Costner pays all of the private school tuition, health care and extracurricular activity fees for the three children they share, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

The court documents list the Yellowstone star's 2022 income as $19,517,0641, with the family's net income coming in at $7,595,520, which includes regular travel around the United States and the Caribbean. This also includes regular hosting of guests, which requires the additional fees of onsite chefs and caterers. Not to mention the $2 million in the upkeep of their various properties, which includes their massive Aspen ranch.

Costner's attorneys previously filed legal action against Baumgartner, stating that per their prenuptial agreement, she had 30 days to vacate their California home, yet was still on the premises. At the time, Costner agreed to pay $38,000 per month in child support, which would include 100% of all of their school, health, and extracurricular costs in addition to therapy fees.

The high-profile divorce proceedings coincide with the news that not only will Yellowstone be ending after Season 5 ends, but that Costner will be stepping away from his role as John Dutton. Though it's possible he will still return in some capacity to Season 5 Part 2, he has stated that he will not be returning to Montana for filming in 2023 in order to focus on his children.