Kevin Costner Reportedly Won't Be 'On Location' For Remaining 'Yellowstone' Episodes

There's more trouble in Paradise Valley. According to documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Kevin Costner is not returning to the Yellowstone set anytime soon.

In new court papers related to his bitter divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, Costner stated that he "doesn't anticipate being on location for at least the rest of 2023."

The claim contradicts previous reports that Yellowstone would begin filming Season 5, Part 2 this August and air the last batch of episodes in December.

Per Deadline, the hit Paramount drama will end its chart-topping run with the forthcoming Season 5, Part 2. With Costner's departure from the series confirmed, it was widely accepted that his gravelly patriarch John Dutton would either ride off into the sunset or be killed off in the Yellowstone series finale. Either way, Costner is not expected to reprise his role in any future Yellowstone spinoffs, like the touted Matthew McConaughey-led sequel.

And now, it seems like he may not even return for the final few episodes of Yellowstone -- at least, not in-the-flesh. Costner has stated in divorce proceedings that he will not leave the state of California to work on any film or TV projects for the remainder of 2023.

In a June 9 injunction requesting the court to remove Christine Baumgartner from the couple's California home (which Costner purchased in 1988, before their 2004 nuptials), Costner stated that he "plan[s] on staying [at his California residence] at least through the end of this year."

"I am a very hands-on father. I drive our children to school, attend their events and am involved in their daily lives. I agree that, when I am on location filming, the children will spend more time with their mother. However, I do not anticipate that I will be on location for at least the rest of 2023," he continued, per The Daily Mail.

Should Yellowstone re-start production by the planned August date, that means that either Costner will not appear in Season 5, Part 2, or he will not film at the Dutton ranch set in Montana. Note that the latter scenario does not rule out Costner's appearance in the final few episodes of the series. The actor could film remotely, in California.

Alternatively, Costner may be anticipating a lengthy writers' strike, which is currently ongoing. Many films and TV series have had to delay production due to the strike. Yellowstone's August production date may very well be pushed back to 2024. In that case, Costner's decision to remain in California this year has no bearing on whether he'll return as John Dutton in Yellowstone's final few episodes.

