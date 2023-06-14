Kevin Costner Reportedly Takes Legal Action Amid Divorce, Cites Estranged Wife's 'Financial Demands'

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kevin Costner has taken legal action after his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner allegedly refused to leave their home.

Citing their prenup, Costner says Baumgartner had 30 days to vacate the home, which he owns. Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Costner claims he's given Baumgartner $1.2 million, the amount agreed upon in the prenup, and says he's open to contributing $30K per month to cover the cost of a rental and is willing to advance an additional $10K for her moving costs.

According to Costner, his estranged wife is allegedly leveraging her position to make Costner agree to "various financial demands."

Costner and Baumgartner, a handbag designer and a former model, married in 2004 and share 3 children -- Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. Costner also has four children from a previous marriage, sons Joe and Liam and daughters Annie and Lily. (Costner married his first wife, Cindy Silva, when he was 22 years old.)

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a representative for the Yellowstone star said at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

News of Costner's divorce comes amid news that the Oscar-winning actor would leave his hit show Yellowstone after season five. In May, it was announced that the Paramount western series would end after five seasons, with a sequel series premiering in December of 2023. The fate of Costner's character John Dutton remains unclear, although a report claimed that the actor wanted the final word on just how the Dutton patriarch will ride off into the Montana sunset.

The report states that Costner "won't commit to returning until he finds out and is comfortable with how his John Dutton character is written out of the franchise." [quote via Decider].