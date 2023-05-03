Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Baumgartner, a handbag designer and a former model, filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," reads a statement from Costner's rep (quote via TMZ). "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Costner and Baumgartner married in 2004 and share 3 children -- Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. Costner also has four children from a previous marriage, sons Joe and Liam and daughters Annie and Lily. (Costner married his first wife, Cindy Silva, when he was 22 years old.)

Advertisement

"I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies," the Field of Dreams star told Closer Weekly. "And the other one is being a father, for which I'll be rewarded my whole life."

Earlier this year, shortly after winning a Golden Globe for his role as John Dutton, the 68 year old actor and director shared a glimpse inside his home life with Baumgartner, who helped celebrate his win at home after the couple was unable to attend the ceremony due to flooding.

In a video shared on social media, Costner said Baumgartner made the bittersweet night a special event, complete with balloons.

"We watched the whole doggone thing and my kids heard our name be called, and we weren't at one of the greatest parties in the world," Costner said. "We wanted to be, but we found ourselves together as a family. My children heard my name called, and they stood up and they cheered."

Advertisement

The news comes amid rumors of unrest on the Yellowstone set, leading to speculation that Costner may be exiting the hit series.

Deadline reported in February that showrunner Sheridan, Paramount Network and Paramount Global were in talks to end "their signature show in its current form."

Paramount Network denied the report, stating that they hoped Costner would remain part of the Yellowstone family "for a long time to come."