Judge Orders Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine to Vacate California Home

Costner gets a small win in heated divorce battle.

The courts have thrown Kevin Costner a small win in his ongoing divorce battle. Things are continuing to get heated between the Yellowstone star and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, who first filed for divorce on May 1. According to Yahoo Entertainment, a judge has ruled that Christine must vacate the couple's Santa Barbara compound, which she had previously refused to leave.

According to legal documents Baumgartner's team filed on June 28, she alleged that her estranged husband's claims that she refused to leave their home were untrue. She agreed to leave once a child support agreement had been finalized. Her lawyers noted in their filing that she would leave the house that the couple shared with their three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, by Aug. 31 if Costner agreed to her request for $248,000 in monthly child support.

Costner's team fired back after her child support request, claiming that Baumgartner's request for a lofty $248k/month was to help fund her $188k in monthly plastic surgery bills. According to the couple's prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner needed to be out of their California home within 30 days of filing for divorce, which would have been by the end of May. She noted in recent court documents that she needed ample time to find a new place to live since she didn't want to uproot her children from their daily lives, schools and friends. The children have spent their entire lives growing up in the former couple's Santa Barbara home.

Despite Baumgartner's request for at least 50 days' notice to vacate the property, due to slow real estate in the area, a judge doesn't agree. Though Costner initially wanted his estranged wife out of the property by the end of next week, she has been given until July 31.

A hearing is set for November to determine the validity of the prenup, but things seem likely to land in Costner's court given how quick a judge was to order Baumgartner off the property. Per the agreement, Baumgartner is entitled to $1.4 million in a divorce, though her legal team seems likely to call the validity into question. Odds are, Costner made sure his prenup was ironclad after notoriously having one of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood history from his first wife, Cindy.

