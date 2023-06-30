Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Spends $188K a Month For Plastic Surgery in Heated New Divorce Docs

The 'Yellowstone' star responds to his estranged wife's demands for $248k in monthly child support.

It's hard not to have whiplash following the constant news surrounding Kevin Costner's current divorce proceedings. After the Yellowstone star's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner requested $248,000 in monthly child support, Costner's lawyers were prompt to respond. They claim that her requests are "highly inflated and unsubstantiated."

In the latest court documents obtained by People, his team states that "Guideline monthly child support based on Kevin's gross cash flow available for support is $123,620."

Costner suggested that Baumgartner's much higher requests might not all be specifically for the children when he added, "Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."

In Baumgartner's June 12 filing requesting $248k per month for child support, she claimed that this amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle." She also requested Costner cover all school, extracurriculars, and medical expenses for their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

According to the new court documents, Costner claims that this isn't the case. He suggests that over half of that monthly sum would go towards Baumgartner's personal expenses. Baumgartner did not request spousal support in her filing.