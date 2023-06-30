Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Spends $188K a Month For Plastic Surgery in Heated New Divorce Docs

It's hard not to have whiplash following the constant news surrounding Kevin Costner's current divorce proceedings. After the Yellowstone star's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner requested $248,000 in monthly child support, Costner's lawyers were prompt to respond. They claim that her requests are "highly inflated and unsubstantiated."
In the latest court documents obtained by People, his team states that "Guideline monthly child support based on Kevin's gross cash flow available for support is $123,620."
"Christine allocates 60% of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit-card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis. The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does."
Costner also alleged that "the plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month belong to Christine - not the children."
"Christine should know which credit-card expenses were for her and which were for the children, but not even a minimal effort is made to allocate them accurately," the filing stated.
While the divorce proceedings continue to heat up, Costner has announced that he will not be returning to Montana in 2023 to wrap up John Dutton in the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5. It's unclear if he'll show up in another capacity, but for now, he's fully focused on his upcoming Western saga Horizon.