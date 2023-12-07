Kevin Costner, who finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in Sept. 2023, is reportedly ready to move on. The "Yellowstone" star was allegedly spotted laughing and chatting with singer-songwriter Jewel while on a star-studded getaway to billionaire Richard Branson's private island in November.

"He really hit it off with Jewel," a source told In Touch on Dec. 6. "At one dinner, they were seated next to each other, laughing and chatting. They looked like they were having a lot of fun."

The outlet reported that Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, were among the celebrity guests at this year's Necker Cup on Nov. 13-18. The week-long tennis event is held annually at Virgin Group mogul Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. In addition to charity tennis matches between celebrity amateurs and professional players, Necker Cup participants can enjoy snorkeling, SCUBA diving and parties during their stay, per the organization's website.

"He's enjoying being single again after 18 years of marriage, but [Jewel] definitely caught his eye. He's ready to move on with his life," the source said, adding that Costner "has a thing for blondes."

Following months of bitter divorce proceedings, Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner reached a divorce settlement in Sept. 2023. Costner shares three teenage children with Baumgartner. He also has four adult children from previous relationships.

For her part, Jewel, whom the source says "often falls for rugged cowboy types," shares a 12-year-old son with her ex-husband, rodeo champion Ty Murray. The pair called it quits in 2014 after six years of marriage. The Grammy-nominated country star and "Masked Singer" alum was linked to NFL quarterback Charlie Whitehurst as recently as 2016.

Costner has had a busy 2023. Since exiting "Yellowstone," the actor has hinted that he will likely "go to court" with Paramount over salary he believes he is owed on the series. In summer 2024, Costner will debut the first part of his Western epic "Horizon: An American Saga" in theaters. The getaway to Branson's private island was a welcome reprieve for Costner, the source told In Touch:

"He's had a lot on his plate, so it was nice to get away and relax. And having a beautiful woman on his arm was icing on the cake. Who knows if it will last, but they definitely make a great couple!"